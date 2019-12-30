NFL explains close calls in the final seconds of the 49ers victory over Seahawks – The Reporter

Loading...

This time, the closed calls followed the path of the 49ers.

The dramatic victory on Sunday night 26-21 over the Seattle Seahawks was disturbingly similar to the 49ers' defeat in the last second two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons.

The only difference was a few inches. Dre Greenlaw did against Jacob Hollister what Jimmie Ward could not achieve against Julio Jones.

The head of the NFL arbitration, Al Riveron, was absolutely a fact when he described to a group reporter the call he gave to the 49ers the NFC West:

“(Hollister) is contacted. We see that he keeps control of the ball when he touches the ground. In addition, it does not break the plane of the goal line. So, now he has been contacted, is below the goal line and is on the ground, which means that the play is over. "

While Ward's low tackle against Jones allowed the Falcons receiver to move the upper part of his body and the ball right across the goal line, the Greenlaw tackle stopped Hollister at that level where he was holding the ball .

Greenlaw seemed to make some contact with Hollister's head, which the tight end went down while preparing for the coup, but the officers in the field did not throw a flag and Riveron said that part of the play is not revisable, anyway.

The play just before that was a pass from Russell Wilson to Hollister on the left side of the end zone, and included a significant amount of contact between Hollister and 49ers LB Fred Warner.

Officers on the field never stopped the game to check, but Riveron says the league took a look.

“We really saw her in New York. We looked great. NBC gives us a great look at the entire route. So, we actually did a review, but according to what we saw, we didn't see enough to stop the game. "

It's clear in the video that Hollister initiated contact with Warner, then Warner grabbed Hollister while the ball was in the air, but Riveron said no action was enough to deserve a flag.

"Nothing happens that rises to the level of a foul while the ball is in the air before any of the players arrive," he said.