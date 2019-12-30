NFL announces postseason calendar for Patriots and other teams

Loading...

The New England Patriots were surprised everywhere when the team lost their Week 17 game to the Miami Dolphins, coughing goodbye to the team's first round and forcing them to play in the first round of the NFL playoffs. It is a game in which the Patriots have not participated since 2009. On Sunday night, the league announced when the Patriots and other teams will play. WEEKEND OF THE NFL WILD CARD Saturday, January 4 AFC: 4:35 p.m. Buffalo in Houston (WCVB / ABC / ESPN) AFC: 8:15 p.m. Tennessee in New England (CBS) Sunday, January 5 NFC: 1:05 p.m. Minnesota in New Orleans (FOX) NFC: 4:40 p.m. Seattle in Philadelphia (NBC) If the Patriots beat the Titans and advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, they would travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. The start of that game would be Sunday, January 12 at 3:05 p.m. Here is a breakdown of the other weekend start times of the Division: NFL DIVISION GAMES Saturday, January 11 NFC: 4:35 p.m. Philadelphia / Seattle / Minnesota in San Francisco (NBC) AFC: 8:15 p.m. Houston / Buffalo / Tennessee in Baltimore (CBS) Sunday, January 12 AFC: 3:05 p.m. New England / Houston / Buffalo in Kansas City (CBS) NFC: 6:40 p.m. New Orleans / Philadelphia / Seattle in Green Bay (FOX)

