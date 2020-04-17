NFL 2020 Mock Draft 1.0: Joe Burrow leaves no doubt at No. 1

The NFL Draft lights up Thurs., April 23, as the annual wave of future stars gets ready to enter the league. There will be a different feel to the event this year as commissioner Roger Goodell and team executives are all going to be operating remotely due to the pandemic.

This will be the first of my two 2020 first-round mock drafts, and while I haven’t included trades, I do mention where I believe they may occur. My picks are focused on what I feel each GM’s decision is going to be based on team needs.

NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Team needs: QB, OL, Edge

Pick: Joe Burrow (QB), LSU

Unless another club delivers a ridiculous trade offer I cannot see any way the Bengals do not select Joe Burrow. Ohio born, national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, strong character and eye-popping stats, Burrow checks all the boxes of a franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins are the one team that has the ammo to wow Cincinnati owner Mike Brown. Three first and two second round picks this year and two more first-rounders in 2021. The question is whether Miami wants to push all their chips to the middle on the LSU star or build through their treasure chest of picks.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Team needs: Edge, OL, TE

Pick: Chase Young (DE), Ohio State

“Game wrecker” are the two words I would use to describe Chase Young. He broke the Bosa brothers’ Ohio State records, and to me is the best overall player in this draft class. The Buckeye blends power, speed and the ability to change direction on a dime that will make opposing offences game plan specifically for him.

Young’s elite abilities as a pass rusher, QB disruptor and run defender should quickly put him in the Defensive Rookie and Player of the Year conversations.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Team needs: CB, DL, Edge

Pick: Isaiah Simmons (LB/S), Clemson

Detroit is a prime target to trade down if a team like the Dolphins or Chargers want to leapfrog up and secure their quarterback of the future. However, in this mock the Lions stay put and choose the physical freak Isaiah Simmons.

Many mocks have the Lions choosing cornerback Jeff Okudah, which would make total sense, but the varied skill set of Simmons is too enticing for defensive-minded head coach Matt Patricia to resist. The Clemson alum could be moved from linebacker to safety to nickel and be an unpredictable weapon.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Team needs: OL, Edge, WR

Pick: Mekhi Becton (OT), Louisville

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is as old school as it gets, and his philosophy is building up along the offensive/defensive lines. Gettleman affectionately refers to large linemen as “hog mollies” and there’s no one bigger in this draft class than the 6’7”, 364-pound Becton.

Current left tackle Nate Solder is under contract for two more seasons, which would allow the G-Men to start the massive Becton at RT before sliding him over to the left side in the future.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Team needs: QB, OL, S

Pick: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Alabama

The “Tank for Tua” prophecies come true and the dual-threat Tagovailoa is headed to South Beach. Publicly, questions still linger about his health following that serious hip injury. For me, Tagovailoa has the “injury prone” tag slapped on him until he proves otherwise in the pros. Concussion, two ankle surgeries, wrist, finger, broken nose — there always seems to be something nagging the mobile signal caller.

His talent is undeniable, but durability and lack of ideal size makes Tua far from a lock. If Miami isn’t comfortable with medical reports or the general risk, then Justin Herbert could be the quarterback taken.

6. L.A. Chargers (5-11)

Team needs: QB, OL, CB

Pick: Justin Herbert (QB), Oregon

The run on quarterbacks continues as Los Angeles addresses its situation under centre. Tyrod Taylor is the perfect filler to give Justin Herbert time to adjust and show the rookie the proper work ethic at the professional level.

Herbert possesses all the measurables you want in a modern gunslinger. He’s a tall, accurate passer with a live arm who can move the chains with his feet. The 6’6” Oregon Duck does need some coaching up at the NFL level, though. He tends to look down the targeted receiver and can be slow to go through his progressions. I see a Josh Allen upside if Herbert lands in the right situation.

If the Dolphins pass on Tua, it’ll be fascinating to see if the Chargers scoop him up or go in a different direction.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Team needs: DL, LB, CB

Pick: Jeff Okudah (CB), Ohio State

So far this off-season Carolina has taken care of the offence by extending Christian McCaffrey and inking Teddy Bridgewater as their new QB. Now it’s time for the defence, and the Panthers are shocked that the über-talented Jeff Okudah falls to them at No. 7. The Buckeye’s length, size, footwork, speed (4.48-second 40-yard dash), and aggressiveness instantly upgrades Carolina’s secondary.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Team needs: OL, Edge, TE

Pick: Andrew Thomas (OT), Georgia

Acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in the lopsided deal with Houston eliminates the need for Arizona to go wide receiver this early. Instead they focus on protecting diminutive sophomore quarterback Kyler Murray with the technically strong offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Team needs: CB, DL, OL

Pick: Derrick Brown (DT), Auburn

Jacksonville could go offensive line here, but defensive tackle Derrick Brown is too good to drop out of the top 10. Brown’s quickness and agility in close quarters is rarely seen from a man weighing over 320 pounds. His natural power is obvious, and Auburn was able to successfully utilize the Georgia native’s full toolbox of skills to move him all across the D-Line.

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year can be a Day 1 starter who can help bring back the Jags’ fearsome reputation on defence.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Team needs: OL, S, LB

Pick: Tristin Wirfs (OT), Iowa

I would’ve preferred Andrew Thomas for the Browns because he’s the most experienced LT of the four highest-rated tackles. However, Tristin Wirfs will do just fine.

Nearly 6’5” and 320 pounds, Wirfs primarily played right tackle at Iowa with fours starts on the left side and is projected to be able to play at guard if needed as well. A scouting-combine darling, he led or tied all linemen in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump. This outlines supreme athleticism.

Cleveland’s main priority needs to be keeping Baker Mayfield clean in the pocket. The O-Line is in good shape after signing RT Jack Conklin in free agency, and now just need to address the left end. The Browns front office is analytics driven, and Wirfs tested first amongst this tackle draft class in SPARQ (Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction, Quickness) score. The results of this formula could be a tip-off as to who the Browns are targeting.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

Team needs: OL, Edge, WR

Pick: Ceedee Lamb (WR), Oklahoma

Keeping Sam Darnold safe with an O-Lineman is one road to take, but why select the fourth-best tackle when you have every wide receiver still on the board? The Jets opt to help their young quarterback by turning in the card for dynamic playmaker Ceedee Lamb.

Lamb and Jerry Jeudy are 1) and 1a) options to me. However, the Sooner’s more-reliable hands give him the edge. Lamb can stretch the field or pull away after the catch in the slot, and he averaged a ridiculous 21.4-yards per reception as the primary target in 2019.

He’s the total package.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

Team needs: CB, DL, WR

Pick: Henry Ruggs III (WR), Alabama

My choice would be Jerry Jeudy as I’m not sold on Ruggs’ long-term durability due to his slender frame (188 pounds) and sub-6’0” height. He reminds me of Travis Benjamin, who was a fourth-round pick once upon a time.

But we know the Raiders’ history of falling in love with speed, and Ruggs did ignite the combine as the fastest receiver. Solid route running and ankle-breaking footwork are definite positives that would give Derek Carr an exciting new toy.

13. San Francisco 49ers (from 7-9 Colts)

Team needs: WR, CB, OL

Pick: CJ Henderson (CB)

San Francisco rolls the dice and waits to take care of its razor-thin wide-receiver corps later. They elect to go cornerback as the front office needs insurance for the aging Richard Sherman.

CJ Henderson is one of the top press-man corners in the draft. He’s lightning fast and can hang with larger receivers at a shade over 6’0” and 200-plus pounds. Henderson needs to improve his tackling, but otherwise is technically sound and should challenge for a starting spot.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Team needs: OL, RB, S

Pick: Jedrick Wills (OL), Alabama

If you sign the greatest QB of all time in free agency, then keeping him comfortable in the pocket is an absolute must. This pick is all about Tom Brady, and rightfully so.

I loved Jedrick Wills’ quick feet and smooth movement in combine blocking drills. It’ll be interesting to see where Tampa Bay slots him in at because he played right tackle for the Crimson Tide covering left-handed QB Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side. Wills is a nasty mauler in the running game as well, making him a well-rounded choice for the Bucs.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Team needs: WR, CB, OT

Pick: Jerry Jeudy (WR), Alabama

The addition of Jerry Jeudy gives this Denver offence some teeth. Joining Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, Jeudy is a diverse route runner who will have opposing secondaries scrambling as to whom to cover. Toss in the running back combo of Phil Lindsay and free-agent pickup Melvin Gordon as well as tight end Noah Fant, and Denver is loaded with offensive weapons.

In this scenario, there would be no excuses for second-year signal caller Drew Lock to not take a giant step forward in his development.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Team needs: CB, DL, Edge

Pick: Javon Kinlaw (DT), South Carolina

Head coach Dan Quinn is a defensive coordinator at heart and gets an anchor for his D-Line. Kinlaw’s collegiate stats may appear pedestrian. However, he constantly drew double teams and that of course opened up opportunities for his front-seven teammates.

Kinlaw’s body is NFL ready (6’5”, 324 pounds), while his hand attacks, length, and powerful bull rush should torment interior offensive linemen. If the senior out of South Carolina works on lowering his pad level and improving overall technique then there’s no reason why he can’t become a star.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

Team needs: CB, Edge, S

Pick: Xavier McKinney (S), Alabama

New head coach Mike McCarthy walks into a nice set of toys on offence, so the club focuses on the other side of the ball. Dallas ranked 26th in total turnovers in 2019 so adding arguably the top natural safety should help improve that.

At Alabama, Xavier McKinney displayed his diversity in the secondary and is able to rotate between safety positions. He also delivered five interceptions plus five forced fumbles over the past two seasons, and is a sound tackler. This is the type of player that the Cowboys can immediately plug in as a starter for the next decade.

18. Miami Dolphins (from 8-8 Steelers)

Pick: Austin Jackson (OL), USC

The Dolphins grabbed their quarterback of the future with their first pick and now they invest to protect him. Jackson is a bit raw at 20 years old, but has a sky high ceiling and can grow with this young group.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from 8-8 Bears)

Pick: Jeff Gladney (CB), TCU

GM Mike Mayock took speedy WR Henry Ruggs III with the first Las Vegas pick and now adds needed depth at cornerback.

Jeff Gladney’s violent tackling style and nasty demeanour seem tailor made for the Raiders. He plays bigger than his 5’10” frame and has a knack for being physical with taller receivers without drawing extensive penalties. That said, Gladney’s recovery from off-season meniscus knee surgery needs to be monitored, and he tore his ACL/LCL back in high school.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 9-7 Rams)

Pick: Jaylon Johnson (CB), Utah

After Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson, the next group of cornerbacks is closely clumped together. Jaylon Johnson is the choice as Jacksonville continues retooling on defence.

Johnson tested well at the combine and showcased ball-hawking talent in college, returning two of his seven career interceptions for touchdowns. Medicals will be huge here as he’s needed three shoulder surgeries since 2016.

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Team needs: WR, LB, CB

Pick: Justin Jefferson (WR), LSU

Philadelphia finally gives Carson Wentz some legitimate help at wide receiver by selecting the 6’1”, sure-handed Jefferson.

The LSU Tiger possesses straight-away speed and natural hands as a receiver with a ridiculous catch radius. Jefferson struggles to separate when facing man coverage, but the acrobatics to haul down any ball should give Wentz the confidence to throw his way without hesitation.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from 10-6 Bills)

Team needs: WR, CB, Edge

Pick: A.J. Terrell (CB), Clemson

Free-agency losses at cornerback make this a position group that Minnesota must aggressively attack in this NFL Draft. This pick comes via Buffalo as part of the Stefon Diggs trade, and the Vikings’ brass selects A.J. Terrell.

The Clemson Tiger alum can be placed on outside or inside coverage in both man and zone schemes. Long and smooth at 6’1”, Terrell owns the speed and mirroring abilities to hang with any WR. To avoid the attention of officials he’ll need to work on not being as handsy against receivers.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Team needs: QB, OL, Edge

Pick: K’Lavon Chaisson (Edge), LSU

The Patriots’ strength last season was their defence, and they add an explosive pass rusher in Chaisson. If I were the one turning in the card, I would be going quarterback with Jaelen Hurts, but Bill Belichick apparently believes in Jarrett Stidham and will snag a developmental QB later on.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Team needs: LB, CB, DL

Pick: Kenneth Murray (LB), Oklahoma

The Saints would be thrilled to get one of the highest-rated linebackers at No. 24.

Kenneth Murray is a complete roaming LB who can drop back into coverage, get after running backs, and also blitz when called upon. His final two seasons at Oklahoma delivered impressive results to the tune of 8.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Pick: Tee Higgins (WR), Clemson

Minnesota traded away Stefon Diggs to Buffalo and nab the versatile Tee Higgins at 25th overall. An athletic freak at 6’4” and 216 pounds, the Clemson product lined up at all three receiver spots in college. Higgins and Adam Theilen would make a good-looking tandem for Kirk Cousins in 2020.

26. Miami Dolphins (from 10-6 Texans)

Pick: D’Andre Swift (RB), Georgia

Miami needs help on defence, but they elect to take the first running back off the board in D’Andre Swift. Georgia’s been a factory for NFL running backs as they’ve churned out the likes of Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Todd Gurley.

The Dolphins upgraded the O-Line with an earlier pick and now get a polished RB who can run, pass and protect. Team Swift up with veteran Jordan Howard, and all of a sudden the Fins’ backfield is no longer a laughingstock around the NFL.

27. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

Team needs: Edge, OL, DL

Pick: A.J. Epenesa (Edge), Iowa

The Seahawks are in need of an upgrade on the edge as well as generally across the D-Line. Epenesa ticks all those boxes as someone that you can slide all across that defensive front.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Team needs: LB, OL, DL

Pick: Patrick Queen (LB), LSU

Baltimore sprints (virtually) to the podium to hand in this card. Queen started only one season for the Tigers, but is a physical marvel who possesses elite sideline-to-sideline speed. Any flaws due to inexperience can be hidden amongst the strong defensive culture of the Ravens.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Team needs: Edge, DL, OL

Pick: Marlon Davidson (DL), Auburn

An off-season riser, Marlon Davidson’s disruptive nature as an interior or exterior pass-rusher lands him at the end of the opening round. He’ll likely translate best on the inside of a defensive line as Davidson’s power and sudden quickness will allow him to collapse pockets.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Team needs: WR, DL, LB

Pick: Zach Baun (LB), Wisconsin

If Jordan Love is still on the board, then Green Bay may pull the trigger on a possible quarterback for the future. They could attempt to replicate the Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers model of having Love sit and learn for a couple of years.

In this scenario, the Packers look to a more immediate producer and get playmaking linebacker Zach Baun. The Wisconsin Badger is a bit undersized, but makes up for that with excellent horizontal pass coverage, explosive off-the-snap burst, and as an aggressive run stopper.

As for a possible future QB? The club could wait and take the raw, cannon-armed Jacob Eason later on.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Pick: Ezra Cleveland (OL), Boise State

Having addressed cornerback with their first pick, the 49ers decide to bank on the depth of this wide-receiver class and gamble that they can wait until the fifth round to address that weakness. Instead the reigning NFC champs shore up the offensive line with tackle Ezra Cleveland.

Cleveland was a three-year starting left tackle at Boise State with the athleticism to thrive in Kyle Shanahan’s wide-zone scheme. Current LT Joe Staley will be 36 in August, and this selection makes perfect sense as getting an heir apparent.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Team needs: CB, DL, RB

Pick: Trevon Diggs (CB), Alabama

If available, running backs Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins would be tough to pass on. But the Chiefs realize that their best chance at repeating as Super Bowl champions is through upgrading the defence.

Trevon Diggs (younger brother of Stefon) is a steal here with upside, size (6’1”, 205 pounds) and very good ballhawking hands as a former receiver. He also adds the benefit of kick/punt return experience. Diggs’ presence would start to make opposing QBs think twice about testing Kansas City’s secondary.