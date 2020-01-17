NFL 2019 20 | Mitch Wishnowsky a game away from the Super Bowl

In 2009, Graham, who won an AFL final with Geelong in 1995, made it to the Super Bowl, but his team, the Arizona Cardinals, lost 27-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Queenslander Jesse Williams is the only Australian to have won a Super Bowl ring. In the 2013 decision, Williams retired for the Seattle Seahawks due to injury.

“I just have to do what I can and it’s all cute,” said Wishnowsky. “It was a dream year. I don’t think there was a year that did it. I can’t complain.

“You come into something like this (an NFL career) and you’re a little intimidated by the coaches and the big dogs, but that’s not the case at all. Everyone is great for you.”

The 27-year-old Wishnowsky dropped out of school in Perth to work as a glazier.

It was not until 2013 that Wishnowsky moved to Melbourne to attend the Prokick Australia Academy, which is led by former AFL player Nathan Chapman.

The 188-centimeter kicker with an almighty shoe was accepted on a scholarship from the University of Utah. The 49ers grabbed him in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft.

“I did it in steps,” said Wishnowsky. “The main goal was to get into the NFL and that was really all I had a look at. It wasn’t until I got into the NFL and started playing well (playing in the Super Bowl) that I got into the Sense.

“I always thought I could give it a try, but if you look at the NFL five or six years ago and just try to go to college, it seems like a pretty big dream. It’s pretty crazy. I have to pinch a few more days. “

In his first season, Wishnowsky played 16 games for the men in red and made 52 punts with an average of 41 meters.

Mitch Wishnowsky practices at the 49ers training facility in Santa Clara, California

Some Australians tried their luck in the NFL, but Wishnowsky’s lack of elite experience meant that his path was somewhat unusual.

“I think it was Nathan Chapman who made it happen,” said Wishnowsky. “I always looked back and thought: ‘I have a strong leg, but all the boys who made it or sniffed were ex-professional athletes who have already made a name for themselves.’ I don’t think there was an outlet for people like me.

Nathan Chapman (in red shorts) chairs a Prokick Australia academy session in 2014. Photo credit: Joe Armao

“Through Prokick Australia, he gave people a route to get there. Before that, you needed a reputation and a name to get a shot.”

Wishnowsky said he would be nervous before the big game, but knows his role and won’t change much.

“Hitting a good ball in the first week is the same as now … nothing changes,” said Wishnowsky. “I had a lot of people – now it’s just business – just tell me: ‘Congratulations’ … everyone is behind me. It’s really cool. I definitely can’t get any further than me. One game at a time. ” a time.”

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

