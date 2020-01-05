NFC Joker: Russell Wilson leads the Seahawks ahead of the Eagles 17-9

Loading...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jadeveon Clowney eliminated Carson Wentz. Then Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rush score and the Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9 in the NFC playoff round on Sunday evening.

“Coming back here to the east is a long way, we were able to make it, pass it,” said Wilson. “We have been road warriors and it’s exciting. We also have excellent defense.”

Beginning his first career in the playoffs, Wentz lasted two series before coming out with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit by Clowney.

Nick Foles was not there to save Philadelphia this time.

“I had no intention of harming him. I hope he is doing well,” said Clowney.

Referee Shawn Smith told a reporter for the pool, “He was a runner and he didn’t give up. We saw accidental contact with the helmet, and in our opinion, we did not consider it to be a fault. “

Josh McCown, 40, stepped in, becoming the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. But he couldn’t lead the Eagles (9-8) into the end zone.

“I didn’t get the job done,” said McCown, who was deeply moved afterward.

The Seahawks (12-5) have lost three of their last four games, including a 26-21 home loss to San Francisco in week 17 which cost them the NFC West title.

But they went to Philadelphia for the second time in six weeks and became the third team to win on the road this weekend, improving to 8-1 away this season.

Wilson pitched for 325 yards and led the team with 45 yards on the ground. Metcalf had seven catches for 160 yards.

The Seahawks had seven seasonal top bags for six players.

“We decided not to let them score,” said All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. “It was a mental thing more than execution.”

Wilson drove Seattle to 82 yards at the end of the second quarter and Lynch dropped from 5 for a 10-0 lead.

Wilson communicated with Metcalf for 26 yards and David Moore for 38 on the catches and third pass to keep that driving.

McCown finally made it through the first game in the third quarter. He made contact with Zach Ertz for 32 yards and Boston Scott ran 15 yards to 5. But a false start, an awkward click and a bag followed. Jake Elliott’s 26-meter placement reduced the deficit to 10-6.

The Seahawks responded quickly. Metcalf stretched to catch Wilson’s deep pass, stood up and tumbled into the end zone for a 17-6 lead.

“I grabbed the ball, I didn’t feel anyone touch me,” said Metcalf. “I got up and wanted a touchdown. I wanted a touchdown, really bad. “

With a 17-9 record, Eagles coach Doug Pederson missed a 42-yard scoring attempt with 6:24 to go and went for the fourth and fourth in the 24 Seahawks. Miles Sanders failed couldn’t grab McCown’s pass.

Philidelphia had another chance after Shelton Gibson, who just signed earlier in the week, received a 39-yard interference penalty on the Seahawks 13.

In fourth place and seven minutes from the 10 with two minutes left, Clowney sacked McCown.

Wentz was forced to watch from the sidelines after knee surgery when Foles led the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title two years ago. He came out with a back injury last year when the Foles led Philadelphia to a wild card victory in Chicago.

The Eagles have been wiped out with injuries throughout the season and have had to rely on five offensive players from the training team in a four-game winning streak that sealed the NFC East title.

Wentz started 16 games for the second time in four seasons and played his best on the home stretch with reinforcements surrounding him. But he ended the season injured in the same way as the previous two.

“I am disappointed for him,” said Pederson. “I wanted it for him. I think many of his teammates have done it too. The team and the organization did it. He struggled a lot. “

Seattle also suffered numerous injuries. The Seahawks lost backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise, forcing them to sign Lynch.

But Seattle has Wilson – and he has the Seahawks on their way to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the division round.

“We are forecasting snow,” said Wilson with a smile. “They obviously have Aaron, they have a lot of great players, they have an excellent defensive line.”

RECORD BREAKER

Metcalf set a franchise record for yards received in a playoff game.

“It’s exciting to see a young guy come in and dominate the league like this,” said Quinton Jefferson of Seattle. “A lot of people said he couldn’t travel the roads. He silenced many people. Glad to have him on my team. “

ALREADY SEEN

The Seahawks also defeated the Eagles 17-9 on November 24.

INJURY

Seahawks: defensive tackle Ziggy Ansah left with a neck injury.

Eagles: Wentz stayed in the game after Clowney’s shot, threw two assists and left for the locker room at the end of the first quarter. … Defensive end Brandon Graham left with a knee injury.

NEXT

Seahawks: will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers (13-3) next Sunday.

Eagles: start the off season.