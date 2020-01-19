NFC Championship: Twitter Responds To 49ers Beating Green Bay Packers

The San Francisco 49ers will head to the Super Bowl LIV to face the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Green Bay Packers, 37-20.

What happened: The 49ers beat the Packers by 17 points.

San Francisco led 27-0 at halftime and never looked back.

Ball carrier Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

Social media reaction: A number of people applauded the 49ers after the victory that placed them in the next Super Bowl.

The 49ers have just won the NFC title game with Jimmy Garoppolo by throwing 8 assists and completing all 6. Meanwhile, a gadget back-end / flip flop named Mostert has carried 29 times for 220 yards. At 5-11, 183 pounds, he looks at about half of Derrick Henry. JUST CRAZY.

– Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 20, 2020

For all # 49ers fans who have sat down:

– 5-11 with Jim Tomsula in 2015

– 2-14 with Chip Kelly in 2016

– Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard in ‘17

– Jimmy Garoppolo’s ACL injury

Today for you. Savor these moments because you never know when you will return.

– Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) January 19, 2020

Last season, the @ 49ers were the second worst team in the NFL.

A year later, they are in the Super Bowl.

That’s why we love it.

– NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 20, 2020

In the last three playoff games against the Packers, the 49ers have averaged 258.3 rushing yards per game and 38.3 attempts. This represents 6.7 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns. https://t.co/PJZiSkvVVm

– Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 20, 2020

The 49ers threw eight assists in a game they won 17 points to advance to the Super Bowl.

Simply incredible.

– The Ringer (@ringer) January 20, 2020

Since the Patriots traded Garoppolo in 2017:

* The Patriots participate in two consecutive Super Bowls, winning a

* Garoppolo QB is the 49ers in a Super Bowl appearance in his second full season

In the end, the two teams got exactly what they wanted.

– Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 20, 2020

The Bay Area is on a crazy sports race…

2010: Giants in WS

2012: Giants in WS

2013: 49ers in SB

2014: Giants in WS

2015: Warriors in the final

2016: Warriors in the final

2017: Warriors in the final

2018: Warriors in the final

2019: the warriors in the final

2020: 49ers in SB

– Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencerUN) January 20, 2020