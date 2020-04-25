Next week ‘s Coronation Street spoilers Yasmeen lashes out, in addition to threatening Gary

Yasmeen is finally snapping up and that could have dire consequences for Geoff on Coronation Street next week.

In addition, Gary makes a discovery that makes him warn.

Here are all your coronation street spoilers from April 27 to May 1.

Yasmeen gets a shock

Things are going on between Yasmeen and Geoff this week, and it all starts when Yasmeen gets a diagnosis that leaves him open. During a visit to Dr. Gadda, he informs her that the woman was not waiting – she has chlamydia. Although his thoughts immediately turn to the escorts with whom Geoff has slept, he does not waste time accusing him of infidelity so that he can try and blame him. But when he finds out that it can sometimes be something you have for a long time without realizing it, he uses Sharif as a possible reason why the woman signed the contract. If you are angry and furious, Yasmeen will consider all options. But when Geoff’s torment rises from his steps, it may be the time when he finally snaps …

Asha’s problems are getting worse

After learning that a video of her topless has been shared on the web, Asha is confused and ashamed that people see something that was supposed to be personal. Meanwhile, Dev is furious that something like this could have happened, and he didn’t hesitate to report what happened to the police – the thing Asha made clear didn’t want him to do. Now its deposition becomes apparent when he is verbally abused in a kebab store and he begins to think that the nightmare will never end. He tries to talk to Dev about it and ask him to withdraw his complaint – that’s the only way he sees the end of his torment. If he receives nasty messages about it, he loses his temper and destroys the phone. Does Dev do as Asha asks?

Gary acts as he learns the secret

After killing Rick, Gary is convinced he will pay Rick’s daughter’s school fees to help ease his conscience. This week, he learns that Kelly has actually left school and is sounding the alarm – no fees have been paid. Understanding something is wrong, she rightly assumes that her mother Laura has to put money in her pocket. He talks about it directly with Laura and makes sure he leaves him to think; when Rick finds out he’s taking money for himself, he kills him. He gets the message and leaves quickly, but he is noticed by Maria, who asks Gary what he was talking about and who he was. How does he explain his way out of this?

The end for Geoff?

Geoff raises his diagnosis after torturing Yasmen, and when he roars the escape attempt, he begins to act even more cruelly than he has before. Forcing her to leave the house in sexy and revealing clothing that doesn’t even suit her, she finds herself openly and embarrasses all her friends. Having barely eaten and worked so hard, Yasmeen is on the verge, and when he returns home with Geoff after the pub, the situation becomes even more acute and turns to violence. Geoff is happy to say that he is wearing a dress for one of his escorts and he snaps when he hears it, grabs a bottle of wine and gets into a fight with him. As a result, Geoff is left dead on the kitchen floor. Did Yasmeen kill her abusive husband?

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

The number 1 problem is with the boiler, and Tracy has proven to be that because it’s her house, she’s more than capable of arranging to call someone to solve it. However, he does not take into account the costs related to fixing the boiler. Does he have to ask for help?

Daniel will be back at the cobblestones this week. In a meeting with Ken to discuss how he felt during his absence, Daniel shows that retreat was exactly what he needed. Are there happier times on the cards for him now?

