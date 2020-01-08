'Next man up': distressed birds of prey look at the bottom of the grid to prove the value

Loading...

TORONTO – This is a line-up of Toronto Raptors you’ve never seen before: point guard Patrick McCaw to the floor with Matt Thomas and Stanley Johnson on his wings, behind Oshae Brissett and Chris Boucher on a fully Canadian forecourt.

Desperate times. About half of Toronto’s selection wore a neutral-tuned blazer for Tuesday’s game, forcing Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to use some unorthodox maneuvers with the limited chess pieces left on his board. And with Terence Davis wallowing in a rookie malaise, plus 33-year-old Kyle Lowry, who unsustainably plays nearly 40 minutes per game, those five are the defacto second unit of Toronto.

So Nurse threw them out of there at the end of the first quarter and watched his crazy experiment. And all they did in the last three minutes of that quarter was to beat the visit and hit Portland Trail Blazers, 8-0 in the same way. It went so well that Nurse brought the device back before the start of the second, before Lowry returned after 90 seconds to restore order.

“It’s the next man, the next man,” Lowry said after the Raptors fell on the Trail Blazers at the last moments, 101-99. “We have great boys. Young children try to go outside and prove their worth, go outside and perform and play.

“I love it when these guys play like this. They played well, they gave us the lead. They grow. And when you see the growth, it makes you enthusiastic as a veteran. “

To summarize: the mercurial McCaw fluctuated, when healthy, between promising game and maddening moments during a scatter-shooting season, such as the blunder late in Tuesday’s game when he ran an intermediate pass on Lowry’s legs, leading to a crippling turnover.

Thomas played his first NBA game in six weeks, and only the 13th of his life after he had shot out the lights in Spain for the past two years.

Johnson spent the entire season outside of Nurse’s rotations and requested Monday night to play with Raptors 905, a G-League-affiliated company, just to get an extensive run in a high-level game.

Brissett also played with the 905 on Monday, for which he has a contract as an end-of-roster, two-way player.

Boucher – last year’s G-League MVP – had the most NBA minutes this season, with an average of 13.2 per night over 33 games as a soon-to-be 27-year-old in what is essentially his rookie year. And he came in the night 10th on the Raptors in minutes played.

“Those guys were great – they were incredible in the first half,” Nurse said. “I think they scored 34 points off the bench. Gosh, we take that every night of the week and we will look really good. “

It is probably unwise to count on those 34 points each time, especially against stiffer defensive opposition than the Trail Blazers, who spent pieces of Tuesday’s game. But some energy and production from that group will be needed for a team that is trying to survive significant absence at the top of its selection.

The lack of options from the Raptors really caught up with them against the Blazers, as Lowry was forced to make 23 attempts (16 from outside the arc) and Nurse had to set up insulation work for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson during the crunch time. There are shots to claim in this attack, and it is up to one of the reserves of Toronto to prove that they deserve to make them.

Credit Brissett for imposing his hand. He was great during that late stint in the first quarter, after a major recoil on one miss on the offensive with an interception on the other, before he dropped three without hesitation after a pinballing series of steps he started in the transition:

“He really stays in himself. He really only tries to play bustle, defense, rebound and rhythm attack, “Nurse said. “When it comes to him, he will take the photo when he is open. And if he has the ball and he has nothing, then he steps off. I think it is important to have such guys.”

Brissett says his focus comes from the bank, plays aggressively, which sounds simple enough, but that is not when you are an unwritten rookie who gets stuck in the chaos of a live NBA game. Things like crushing the attacking glass, boxing under the edge of his team, making a quick, decisive decision when the ball hits his hands.

“I’m starting to get a lot more, with all the films we watch before, after the games, and how much attention the coach pays to them. That’s really my job,” he said. “I have to go in there and concentrate on ( the defensive end, and then the attack will come. I can’t really mess up the defensive end or I’ll be on the couch again. “

But the success of players like Brissett and Boucher – they each had a dozen with three offensive rebounds against Portland – emphasizes the struggle that other Raptors have had at similar times. Davis, for example, seems dangerous to be almost completely out of the rotations of Nurse after having played only eight minutes on Tuesday.

“He doesn’t play very well,” Nurse said. “It was probably five (minutes) too much.”

In the meantime, Malcolm Miller cannot get to the ground even in the middle of today’s Street. Nurse gave him a few chances around Christmas, including a 17-minute stint during a three-point win at the Dallas Mavericks where Miller was a plus-29. But he has since returned to the end of the Toronto bank.

It’s not like he’s a focal point of the Toronto attack, but it says that Miller didn’t score a point in his last 14 appearances, including that short stint when he was a rotational piece. The power is there – he scored 13 points (4-of-5 from past the arc in the trial) late in an eruption of the New York Knicks in November. But lately, Miller looked timid and passive during his limited run, without the energy and aggressiveness that Nurse usually seeks when assigning opportunities to players at the edge of his selection.

“I tried to make him work there. He was there on the couch about three times in a row, “Nurse said. “I have to evaluate what I see there and I didn’t see enough, and hoped I could get something more from another man. And that’s it.

“You know me – if you are going to produce and produce things with this wildcard, you might stay in the rest of the game. If you go outside and influence the game, you keep playing. That’s the way we’ve always done it. “

That is why players like Brissett and Boucher get the run that they are today. And that’s why you see funky setups like the one that Nurse went to Tuesday. Part of his involuntary – the Raptors have almost no players left and can only push Lowry so far. The other is which reserves are ready to seize the broad opportunities that the Raptors currently have to offer. And who will help the Raptors through this.

If it is Brissett again on Tuesday, it will happen in his third match over three nights. The same goes for Johnson and Thomas, who played with him for half an hour for the 905 on Monday. Brissett was asked if he already feels the weight of this.

“I’m not even trying to think about that,” he said. “Just keep going tomorrow, stay focused and try to play.”