Next generation Toyota GT86 is referred to as GR86: report

Photo: Justin Westbrook (Jalopnik)

The Toyota GT86 is getting old and there has been a lot of talk about the next generation. This discussion is about the name of the next car, and it is said that Toyota could drop the nickname “GT”.

The previously undisclosed successor to the GT86 is said to be called the GR86 – the “GR”, which, according to Autocar, no doubt stands for Gazoo Racing, the sports line from Toyota. It is well known that Toyota boss Akio Toyoda is a strong supporter of fun.

By autocar:

The original GT86 dated before the creation of this brand, which started with the GR Supra and will also include the GR Yaris, the first model developed exclusively by Gazoo Racing. The next GT86 will be renamed to bring it into line with this nomenclature.

The store also expects the next GT86 to be based on Toyota’s versatile TNGA platform.

In the past, we have reported that the upcoming GT86 and Subaru BRZ may produce more power as the new cars could use a version of the Subaru turbo-charged four-cylinder boxer engine found in the Subaru Ascent. This engine is currently designed with 260 HP and 277 lb-ft of torque. If anyone has ever complained about the GT86 / BRZ, the naturally aspirated engines have not delivered enough power.

I hope the GR86 is justifiably cool and deserves the GR nomenclature. It wasn’t long ago that Toyota launched its GR performance line, which is only available in Japan, and it was somehow meh. But I’m staying positive because the new GR Yaris is totally crappy.

We have contacted Toyota to confirm the new name and will update it when we learn about it.