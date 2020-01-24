Next generation IMSA prototypes and ACO hypercars will grow into a single class in late 2021

At a press conference on Friday at Daytona International Speedway, ACO President Pierre Fillon and IMSA Chairman Jim France announced a plan that would allow their high-profile competitors to compete in the same class (called LMDh) across the two sanctioning points , For the first time in decades, manufacturer-supported teams can fight for overall victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the same year.

It is common knowledge that IMSA here in the United States and ACO in France have been planning their next generation of high-profile racing cars separately for several years. IMSA had considered allowing a slightly modified DPi platform with additional hybrid power, while the ACO worked with the manufacturers to develop a new hypercar set of rules that is slightly slower and less expensive than the current LMP1 hybrid class.

The next generation of DPi racers under the care of IMSA will maintain a similar trajectory as previously planned. The vehicles will continue to be based on the base chassis of the four approved LMP2 manufacturers – Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic and Oreca – with minor updates. These chassis are also used for the updated LMP2 class to keep costs down. LMDh-class vehicles will continue to allow manufacturers to drive their own engines (instead of LMP2’s V8 specification) with a KERS system on the rear axle. The body, both the design and the silhouette, is opened further so that the manufacturers can visually adapt their racing cars to the appearance of their corporate design.

Pierre Fillon, President of ACO: “Today, this announcement is the crucial starting point for a common future in endurance racing, which is supported by both ACO and IMSA. The platform represents the convergence of both organizations and is a great success story for endurance racing.

“A manufacturer will soon be able to compete in the top category of the two championships, the FIA ​​WEC and the WeatherTech Championship. We cannot stress enough how many opportunities arise from this long-term vision of sports and marketing. “

Bill France, chairman of IMSA: “When my father, Bill France Sr., brought the first Daytona Continental sports car race to Daytona International Speedway in 1962, he wanted to bring sports car drivers, teams and manufacturers from all over the world together. Today’s announcement proudly takes my father’s vision to the next level as ACO, IMSA and manufacturers work together. “

Further technical details will be announced in March in advance of the Super Sebring weekend, which will host the 1000 miles of Sebring from the FIA ​​WEC on Friday and the 12 hours of Sebring from IMSA on Saturday. Presumably, the two different versions of the racing car will receive a current account plan to ensure that both classes are the same. This new rule for the convergence of Hypercar and DPi 2.0 will be on the track in September 2021 before the FIA ​​WEC season 2021/22 and will be considered for the IMSA competition in January 2022. In the meantime, the hypercar regulations will be introduced later this year.

DPi is currently home to Mazda, Acura and Cadillac. ACO Hypercar has currently announced participants from Aston Martin, Peugeot / Rebellion, Toyota and Glickenhaus. The interest was expressed by ByKolles (a partner of the manufacturer) as well as by Porsche, Ford, Lamborghini and McLaren.