Next for Windows 10: What do you expect from the 2004 update?

It’s early 2020 and Microsoft is about to launch … Windows 10, the 2004 release? No, this is not a typology, and no, we have not gone through some weird thing in the previous decade.

Offer Required



Get Windows 10

Are you looking for Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro? Not sure? Learn more about Microsoft Windows 10 versions.

Read more

Microsoft’s latest feature update from Microsoft 10 follows the same yymm syntax as its predecessors (versions 1809, 1903, 1909, etc.). Microsoft directed the 2004 release for general release in April 2020 (aa = 20, mm = 04), which made the confusing name inevitable. And we’re not even talking about the even more baffling version of 2009 or 2010, which will hit the second half of 2020.

Anyway, the May 10, 2019, Windows 10 update, build 19041.207, is now available for Windows Insiders in the Preview Release Ring, as reported by my colleague Mary Jo Foley. (See “Microsoft Releases Preview of Windows 10 2004 Release Prior to May Launch for Lead Users.”)

Confused names aside, this feature update has a lot to recommend. Under the new Windows Update rules, version 2004 is optional on a PC that already works with any of the feature updates in 2019. (For more details, see “When will you get the next version of Windows 10? Here’s how. take control. “)

The 2004 release, formerly known as the 20H1, is available in a long-running preview release, almost a full year. Fully functional from December 10, 2019.You can either install the public update for Windows Update when it is offered on your computer, or you can access the Windows 10 download page, which will replace it in November 2019. Official documentation should also miss the preview tag shortly.

Please note that some of the features that Microsoft listed in this document are updated to version 2004, at least based on my tests with a Windows 10 PC, version 1909. This list includes what’s new in the Calculator app, including an L ‘ Always on top, as well as the big changes in the Your Phone app (with the biggest changes available to Android phone owners).

Updates to 1909 also provide for significant changes to Cortana, completely separating it from Windows Search. You can see other changes to Windows search in the File Explorer search box, and Microsoft says it uses a Windows search index-adjusted disk to address complaints that the indexer may be too aggressive. .

The final preview release also includes a new line in the Windows Specifications settings on the System> About page. There under the operating system build number you will find review information for the new Windows Experience Feature Package. More on that later.

Microsoft has yet to release formal documentation for the new Windows Feature Experience Pack.

Here’s my summary of the remaining changes, based on practical testing with near-final preview releases. I will update this post after installing the public release, if I see any major differences.

Administrators only

Windows 10 users finally get a choice Mac users have had for years. Starting with version 2004, Resetting this PC Feature includes an option to download configuration files from the cloud instead of using the local installation files. For systems with fast Internet connections, this option should make the reset process faster and cleaner.

The option to download installation files from the cloud is new to version 2004.

On devices that have Windows Hello biometric (fingerprint or fingerprint) authentication with Microsoft accounts, administrators can remove the option to sign in with a password and allow only biometric feature or a Windows PIN to sign in. Hello. (Note that a PIN can be longer than four characters and can contain letters and symbols, as well as numbers, so it effectively becomes a local password that is never shared on the network.)

That the Windows Hello PIN can also be used in safe mode. On a device that has been configured with a PIN for the primary admin account, you can use that PIN instead of the password to sign in after restarting safe mode.

For developers

For years, Windows and Linux have been deadly enemies, but those days are long gone. For testing, see the release of the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2), which incorporates a major architecture change. The Linux subsystem now operates on a lightweight, fully managed, and transparent Windows machine.

This release was made available to Windows Insiders in June 2019, and has since been constantly updated through many preview releases. For an overview of WSL 2 and what has changed since WSL1, see the initial WSL2 ad. For a detailed change on Insider preview versions, see the “Windows Subsystem Release Notes for Linux”.

Another new virtualization-based feature of the 2004 release is an extension of the Windows Sandbox feature that debuted in version 1903. Windows Sandbox is a simple virtual machine that lets you test software in a secure environment, isolated from your work environment. . Starting with version 2004, anyone who wants to fine-tune the default environment can do this by adding configuration files. On a test system, I successfully adjusted the Windows Sandbox to use 8 GB of memory instead of the default 4 GB.

For more details on using these XML-based files, see the Windows Sandbox documentation, which includes this helpful schema, which shows what you can configure.

Developers can now configure Windows Sandbox to allow controlled access to local resources.

Credit: Microsoft

For the rest of us

If you are not a full-time administrator or developer, there is still a long list of changes after you install 2004.

If you are using the virtual desktop feature, for example, then you will no longer be stuck with system-issued names for these Windows settings. Instead, you can change the default values ​​Desktop, Desktop 1, Desktop 2, etc. to more meaningful names. Press the Windows + Tab key, then click New Desktop and click the label above the desktop thumbnail to rename it.

In Task Manager, you can now see the GPU temperature for discrete graphics cards without having to install a third-party utility. Also, the Performance tab now shows the type of disk (SSD, USB, etc.) for storage devices.

This release continues the refinement of the new configuration page, with a new homepage for users logging in with a Microsoft account, as well as a reworked network status page that consolidates information such as the address IP and data usage in a single location instead of multiple subpages.

The new network configuration page consolidates information previously scattered across multiple pages.

The new version also expands the option of automatically restoring open applications after a restart. This capability, previously only available for desktop applications like Microsoft Office, is now available for UWP applications, such as Mail and Calendar.

Finally, there is a new tablet experience for convertible computers. I haven’t had the opportunity to spend much time with this one, but I will for the next few weeks.

Based on previous Microsoft release programs, the 2004 release step should take several months through Windows Update, though anyone can force the update through Microsoft Assistant or download the version configuration files. 2004 and run them manually.

If you are not ready for this release yet, skip this optional update.