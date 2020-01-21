Next five matches of Celtic | CeltsAreHere

Celtic has the task to ensure that they are top in May. The run between now and the split leaves little room for errors. If you look at the next series of games from Celtic in the SPFL, there are four out of five games.

A solitary home game against Ross County amid trips to Kilmarnock, St. Johnstone, Hamilton and Motherwell.

The following Celtic FIVE SPFL luminaires:

Kilmarnock (A)

Ross County (H)

St johnstone (a)

Hamilton (A)

Motherwell (A)

The defeat of Steven Gerrard’s men at the end of December means that Celtic is at the top with two points, but our Glasgow rivals have a game in hand.

There is no room for slipping days or a bad day in their pursuit of number 9.

Celtic has it in their tank and had won eleven during the jump in the SPFL for the defeat in December. It’s time for Neil Lennon’s men to get up and be counted when the heat is on.

It all starts on Wednesday evening in Kilmarnock.