NexDock 2 hands-on: work anywhere with your Samsung smartphone

As a person who uses his smartphones for many hours every day, searching for one device for all my computer experiences has been my search for the Holy Grail. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the most promising competitor with Samsung DeX support, but if you have to find an external display, keyboard and mouse, it’s more of a niche scenario.

After seeing my friend Steve Litchfield share his thoughts about the NexDock 2, I visited the NexDock website and ordered my own. The last two weeks I have used the NexDock 2 with a Galaxy Note 10 Plus and it seems that I can leave tablets, Chromebooks and other computer equipment with very few compromises.

NexDock 2 hardware

The NexDock 2 is available for $ 259 and currently has an estimated shipping date of March 1. It looks like a modern laptop with a 13.3-inch 16: 9 display, full-size back-to-back keyboard, large multi-touch trackpad, various side ports and four speakers. However, it has no CPU, no internal memory and no fan.

It is a portable terminal for various devices, including Samsung phones, Huawei phones, LG phones and the Raspberry Pi. You can also use it as a secondary screen for laptops, a monitor for game consoles, a screen for HDMI streaming media sticks and more. It is a rather brilliant idea that Samsung should have offered with its DeX-compatible smartphones.

The brushed aluminum finish of the NexDock helps you hold onto the device. There are four large round rubber cushions in the lower corners to hold the NexDock 2 securely on a table. There are ten small screws at the bottom, but I haven’t cracked in to see what’s inside.

On the left you will find an HDMI port and three USB-C ports. Each port has a very specific use and they are not interchangeable like you are used to on a laptop or Chromebook. The HDMI port serves as an HDMI input port when you connect a Raspberry Pi, other laptop, or other device to use the NexDock 2 as a monitor.

The further rear USB-C port is used to charge the NexDock, the middle one is for connecting the Y-splitter to the Raspberry Pi, and the front one is used to connect to your smartphone.

On the right you will find a USB-A port, a 3.5 mm audio port and a microSD card reader. The USB-A port can be used to connect a mouse, keyboard, external hard drive, USB memory stick and more.

NexDock contains everything you need to connect to the retail package. You will find a 60 W USB-C PD charger to charge the NexDock 2, US / UK / EU / AU charging heads, braided USB-C smartphone cable, USB-C to USBA and microUSB Y-splitter cable, HDMI to HDMI cable, HDMI to micro HDMI adapter and a microUSB to USB-C adapter.

Specifications of the NexDock 2 include:

Screen : 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution

: 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution audio : Four 1W speakers

: Four 1W speakers Battery : 6,800 mAh

: 6,800 mAh Dimensions: 317 x 215 x 15.9 mm and 1420 grams (3.13 pounds)

Connect to Samsung DeX

Hold down the power button on the NexDock 2 for a few seconds until you see the words “NexDock is ready to connect” on the display. Connect the USB-C cable to your Samsung phone and see the magic happen. The full DeX interface appears on the NexDock 2 display while your phone can still be used for other things. You can also switch to screen mirroring mode if you want, but first fully explore DeX.

There are many items at the bottom of the screen with an app launcher, buttons for recents, home and back bottom left. You can also assign apps that appear on the taskbar to the right of the Back button.

In the lower right corner you will find DeX controls, Quick Control buttons, notifications and buttons for keyboard, volume, screenshot, finder and calendar.

You can resize apps, switch to full screen mode, minimize windows, view multiple apps at the same time, and more. You can even choose to have the trackpad pointer move from the NexDock 2 display to the phone screen, which might work well if I hold my Mountie bracket. Unfortunately, you cannot drag apps to one side or the other to place them in a split screen mode.

Two fingers can be used on the trackpad to scroll. With three fingers switched to the right and left, you can quickly switch between open apps. Function buttons can be used to control smartphone and NexDock 2 functions such as volume, screen brightness, keyboard illumination and more.

Connect to Huawei and LG phones

Although Huawei phones are no longer directly available in the US, I was able to try out a Mate 20 Pro with Easy Projection. Although not as fully developed as Samsung DeX, a similar desktop interface appears on the NexDock 2 when you connect via USB-C.

While working on this review, I read that LG phones that were upgraded to Android 10 would work with the NexDock 2. I have an upgrade from a Korean version of an LG V50 ThinQ and it actually worked. However, this experience was very basic, with nothing more than larger apps appearing on the NexDock 2. Future Android phones can also work with the NexDock, given this glimpse of what we see that is possible with Android 10 and later.

I first tested my OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and saw that it supported screen mirroring mode, but there was no extended desktop view available. A bit of searching and I found an XDA Developers article that helped me make this work, so now I have a 5G suitable laptop for my commute.

A Google Pixel 4 has been tested without available desktop mode. I understand that the Pixel 4 does not support playback, but we might see it in the future.

Daily user experiences

As a person who spends about two hours a day on the train and always has my phone to hand, I was looking for something to expand the ability of the phone to serve as a work platform. The use of this new NexDock 2 gave me reason to explore DeX and what I could do with it.

I finally explored the VDI solution from my engineering firm and installed VMware Horizon on the Note 10 Plus. With VMware Horizon and the NexDock 2, I no longer have to brake to grab my laptop and take it everywhere. With the Note 10 Plus and the NexDock 2, I was able to view and create Microsoft Project plans, run my hydrostatics software, access our full time sheet software, and more. I can now work from my phone as if I have a full Windows computer at hand and I am very satisfied with this solution.

Since I am a T-Mobile customer, I get free internet on my phone when I fly with Alaska and now I can extend that internet to the NexDock for a better work experience on a big screen. I also like to watch movies when I am traveling or traveling and with the NexDock 2 I can use Google Play Movies, Disney + and Netflix in DeX mode. Amazon Prime Video and Movies Anywhere do not work with DeX, just put the NexDock in screen mirroring mode and video works perfectly on the screen with a 16: 9 aspect ratio. Audio is also played via the NexDock, so I can play my Bose connect headphones and enjoy movie content that is all served on my phone.

There are also many apps that are optimized for the Samsung DeX experience, so you get multiple columns and extensive views about what a smartphone layout would normally display. I found that Microsoft Outlook, Gmail and Telegram work great with the large 13.3-inch NexDock 2 display. Microsoft Teams and many other apps are unfortunately not optimized for DeX.

Two-finger scrolling on the trackpad is the opposite of what I usually use on a laptop, but there is no way to change this direction because it is set by the phone utility and DeX does not have this setting. When I swipe down with fingers, the screen slides up. I am used to “pulling down” the contents of the display when I move my fingers down. By the way, there are left and right click corners on the trackpad.

In general, I am very happy with the experience of the NexDock 2. It is great to keep my mobile connection, all my content and all my settings on the phone while having a laptop experience with very few compromises. I no longer have to worry about connecting a laptop to a phone, missing data on one device that then needs to be shared with another device, or hoping that I won’t create a security issue. The NexDock 2 even serves as a power bank for your phone and when you upgrade your phone, your NexDock 2 is updated.

To use the NexDock 2 on the train, I ordered a Mountie clip to hold my Samsung phone against the side of the screen. The Samsung DeX and NexDock 2 solution is great and Samsung should seriously consider showing it to help DeX grow as a viable business solution.