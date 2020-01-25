Newstalks 100 Days of Walking hits the quarter mark

Dozens of people gathered in Galway today when Newstalk’s 100 Days of Walking Challenge reached quarter distance.

The initiative, which started on January 1, aims to encourage walkers to stomp on the sidewalk for only 30 minutes a day for 100 days.

Newstalk moderator Dr. Ciara Kelly is the leader for the third year in a row and encourages listeners to her Lunchtime Live program to get involved.

Those who took up the challenge today gathered in Salthill to walk 25 days and went for a walk to the promenade.

Dr. Kelly said to the participants: “I hope you are all very, very proud of yourself. I am so proud of you.

“I know most of you from the internet because 100 Days of Walking is a really great online community and so many people post to Facebook on Twitter and it’s absolutely fabulous to meet you in real life today.”

It is day 25 and we are in Salthill, Galway to celebrate reaching the quarter mark. # 100DaysOfWalking @ciarakellydoc pic.twitter.com/QC2xsE49uQ

– Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) January 25, 2020

… a bit when @lizzo to warm up # 100DaysOfWalking @ciarakellydoc pic.twitter.com/G87ybtnnQs

– Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) January 25, 2020

Thank you to everyone who showed up in Galway today on Day 25. 75 more @ciarakellydoc # 100daysofwalking pic.twitter.com/JXwGuqBl8V

– Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) January 25, 2020

Nice to finally meet the wonderful @ciarakellydoc & her team from @NewstalkFM on the beautiful promenade in Galway today.

Day 25 of # 100daysofwalking. What can I say, pure bliss? # SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/B9CICpVki5

– 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙡 (@ walls2) January 25, 2020

Nice hike day 25 quarter finished 💕 # 100daysofwalking @ciarakellydoc pic.twitter.com/pL9KKUK7bU

– Rachel O’Shea (@lifeisflyingby) January 25, 2020

Nice to welcome @ciarakellydoc to #Salthill this morning.

Loved our prom walk … operated by @Nike … and coffee !! 🤣🤣 🤣🤣 👟 👟

Perfect preparation for advertising! # 100daysofwalking @NewstalkFM @FineGael @FineGaelGWSM pic.twitter.com/zmbNvsQkXi

– Cllr Clodagh Higgins (@CloHiggins) January 25, 2020

Great to mark the quarter-distance with the leader @ciarakellydoc and her great team @LunchtimeLiveNT @NewstalkFM and take a walk on the very stormy prom and après coffee in the Galway Bay Hotel

Day 25 # 100 hiking days #WildAtlanticWay pic.twitter.com/eiF50YjWql

– Pattie (@pattieoboyle) January 25, 2020