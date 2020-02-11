Newsmax TV appoints Emerald Robinson as White House correspondent

Broadcasting journalist Emerald Robinson is the new White House correspondent for Newsmax TV. Robinson joins John Gizzi from Newsmax, an experienced journalist at the White House, who serves as chief correspondent for the digital company for the White House.

“Newsmax TV has become a major force in Washington’s media universe and I’m excited to be part of the big expansion,” said Robinson. “The Americans trust Newsmax to deliver truthful, unbiased reports – and we do that every day.”

Before joining Newsmax, Robinson was the White House chief correspondent for the One America News Network (OANN). Previously, she headed media work for the Institute for Global Economic Growth (IGEG).

“Emerald has established itself as a leading White House correspondent with significant access. It is an excellent addition to our list of seasoned top newsmax TV journalists,” said Elliot Jacobson, chief content officer and EVP Programming.

As a graduate of the University of Virginia, Robinson began her journalistic career as a presenter for “The Daily Orbit”, a syndicated science and technology news program. Her experience also includes entertainment, political and economic beats. To make the transition easier, you have to

During her tenure at the White House, Robinson accompanied the President’s overseas trips, including the summits in Helsinki and Singapore. In addition, she traveled with other officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for diplomatic trips abroad and NATO meetings.

She moves to Newsmax TV as the network reaches over 70 million cable and satellite homes and has become America’s fastest growing cable news broadcaster.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.