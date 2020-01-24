NewsHour teacher Jim dies at the age of 85

Jim Lehrer, long-time moderator of the nightly PBS NewsHour, who decided to moderate eleven presidential debates between 1988 and 2012 due to his serious, sober behavior, passed away.

The 85-year-old teacher died “peacefully while sleeping” according to the PBS. He suffered a heart attack in 1983 and underwent heart valve surgery in April 2008.

For teacher and his friend and long-time colleague Robert MacNeil, radio journalism was a service that made public understanding of events and topics a priority.

“We both believed that the Americans were not as stupid as some of the people who published and programmed for them believed,” wrote Teacher in his 1992 paper, “A Bus of My Own.”

“We were convinced that they took care of the important matters of human events. … and we were sure that they could and would stay there for more than 35 seconds to get information on these issues if they had a chance. “

With a heavy heart, we report the death of PBS NewsHour co-founder, Jim Lehrer, at the age of 85. A giant in journalism, his tenacity and his commitment to simply delivering the news remain the core of our work. https://t.co/UlFKURhOcL

– PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 23, 2020

Honors came from colleagues and observers alike, including Fox News Bret Baier, who described teachers as “inspiration for an entire generation of political journalists – including this one”.

Dan Rather said: “Few have approached their work with more equanimity and integrity than Jim Lehrer.”

And CNN’s Jake Tapper called Teacher “a wonderful man and an excellent journalist.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi described him as an “advocate of truth and transparency”.

Many Americans knew him best for his role as a moderator. In seven consecutive presidential elections, he was the only journalist who sat opposite the candidates for the first general election debate. In 1996 and 2000, he moderated all debates – five of them – and a vice president competition.

Jim Lehrer moderates the 2012 debate with Democratic presidential candidate US President Barack Obama (R) and Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney. Photo: Getty

He told The Associated Press in 2011 that his goal was to challenge candidates’ thinking and avoid “gotcha” questions. He believed that his best debate in 2004 was with George W. Bush and John Kerry, not because of what he had done, but because the candidates were able to clearly state their positions.

Teacher was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1934, the son of parents who ran a bus route. In addition to the title “A Bus of My Own”, he collected bus memorabilia – from station signs to a real Flxible Clipper bus from 1946.

After graduating from college in 1956, he served for three years with the Marines. He later called the experience so valuable that he believed that all young people should participate in the national service.

“I had no close calls, no rendezvous with danger, no fate with death,” he wrote. “What I had was a chance to discover and test myself in an important and lasting way, both physically, emotionally and spiritually.”

He is survived by his wife Kate; three daughters: Jamie, Lucy and Amanda; and six grandchildren.