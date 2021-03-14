First Macro Trial Of Commissioner Villarejo

The Fourth Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National High Court has set December 13 as the start date of the macro-trial planned against the retired commissioner and in provisional prison José Manuel Villarejo for three pieces of the case that is being followed against him and who had been instructed separately.

In an ordering proceeding to which ABC has had access, the Chamber programs as trial dates and pending the release of the 2022 calendar the first five sessions, between December 13 and 17 included.

The commissioner is serving 4 years in provisional prison in November, the maximum that he can remain in this situation without trial and conviction. This, added to the fact that the Chamber agreed and to declare his situation of provisional release for the three pieces that are going to be subject to trial, in practice means that Villarejo will arrive at that hearing having already been free for a month.

Specifically, crimes of bribery and revealing of secrets will be prosecuted in the Iron projects, on the espionage of a law firm; Land, concerning the Cereceda and Pintor family, related to the attempted extortion of a former investigating judge.

The National Court agreed to see the three matters together due to the coincidence of crimes, but also of a good part of the accused: Villarejo, his wife, his son, the partner of their companies, Rafael Redondo and the retired commissioner Enrique García Castaño, who they sit on the bench next to the “clients”, that is, the people who would have commissioned the commissioner’s companies for these projects.