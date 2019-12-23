News Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga

Loading...

Paulo Dybala equalized for the Serie A champions at the end of the first half of a rebound after Cristiano Ronaldo's shot was parried by Thomas Strakosha.

Juventus appeared to be in control in the second period and Ronaldo was close with a shot that went just over but they were caught when the center of Marco Parolo crossed the penalty area and Lulic flew to the far post in the 73rd minute .

Juventus had midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur kicked out during the time out and Cataldi completed the free kick resulting in the net with the last action of the match.

The Super Cup final often takes place abroad and has also taken place in China, the United States, Libya and Qatar.

"A defeat that hurts"

In the league, the former giants of AC Milan suffered their worst Italian defeat in Serie A in 21 years in the form of a 5-0 collapse at Atalanta.

Josip Ilicic scored a double Sunday in the Lombardy derby as Atalanta started the two-week winter break in fifth place.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma takes a moment after the final whistle of his team's 5-0 defeat to Atalanta.Credit: Getty Images

Milan has been placed 11th modest at the moment after its biggest defeat since being beaten by Roma with the same score in 1998.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli called it a "painful defeat" as he expressed his shock.

"A match like this should not happen. We have to perform on the pitch worthy of the jersey we are wearing," he said.

Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez scored from a tight angle at 10 minutes before ex-Rossonero Mario Pasalic found the net by deflecting in a weak training of his teammate Robin Gosens in the 61st.

Ilicic shot twice in front of Gianluigi Donnarumma to settle things with 18 minutes remaining and Luis Muriel added a fifth after coming for Ilicic.

"We have closed an incredible year and we know we have to start well in 2020," said Ilicic.

"We are playing game by game because we know the league is very difficult. We are a bit behind (four points outside the Champions League area) and we have to be strong in 2020."

The Bergamo team have 31 points in 17 games, 10 points more than the fallen giants of Milan. They are the top scorer in the league with 43 goals.

This month, they qualified for the bottom 16 in the Champions League after their very first group stage campaign.

L & # 39; Atletico stays in the race

In La Liga, Atletico Madrid won a 2-1 victory at Real Betis to stay in the Spanish title race, while Leganes won a crucial 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Espanyol.

Alvaro Morata thought he had broken the deadlock for Atletico with a header but the VAR showed that the attacker was offside and the goal was denied.

At the other end, Zou Feddal stepped against the crossbar when Betis pushed away Atletico.

Angel Correa then scored for the visitors just before playtime when the Argentinian picked up the ball at the top of the field, charged into the box, rounded goalkeeper Joel Robles and came home .

Alvaro Morata is congratulated by his teammates after scoring for Atleti.Credit:Getty Images

L & # 39; Atletico survived strong pressure before Morata made a smart return to the center of Correa.

Marc Bartra pulled one out when he shot a loose ball at home, but it was too little too late for the Andalusians.

Rojiblancos place fourth, with 32 points in 18 games, seven behind Barcelona leader

In Butarque, Martin Braithwaite struck in the 11th minute and Youssef En-Nesyri scored at the start of the second half while Leganes of Javier Aguirre, 19th, was three points behind Espanyol.

"It was a very important victory, worth more than three points," said Leganes midfielder Ruben Perez.

"We are still in the pit and we must continue after Christmas.

"We are closer to getting out of the relegation zone, so it was important and we will enjoy it with our families."

Elsewhere, Real Madrid were held to a draw at home by Athletic Bilbao two points behind the leader, Barcelona, ​​before the winter break.

Zinedine Zidane will face questions that Madrid are losing their scoring chances after finishing 2019 with three consecutive draws.

They tied 1-1 in Valencia and 0-0 in Barcelona before their final deadlock at the Santiago Bernabeu

It is the first time since 2006 that Madrid has recorded consecutive La Liga draws.

Fortuna wins Christmas

In Germany, Fortuna Dusseldorf left the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 2-1 home victory over Union Berlin in their last game of the year.

Erik Thommy launched a vicious deviant strike in overtime to hoist Düsseldorf into the relegation qualifiers and condemn Werder Bremen to spend Christmas and New Year's Eve in second place, one point behind.

Erik Thommy celebrates Fortuna Dusseldorf's second goal Credit: Getty Images

Downstairs, Paderborn represented Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at home in the last Bundesliga match of 2019, two points behind the Werder.

Abdelhamid Sabiri shot in a long distance effort and Sebastian Schonlau approached as Frankfurt, 13th, who was penalized by video assistant before Bas Dost's goal, played seven league games without victory.

The Bundesliga will return from its shorter break than usual on January 17.

