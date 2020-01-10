Newlyweds, professors, students among the Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“I even look on my phone to see if (Arash) goes online again? Shall I talk to him?

“It’s crazy.”

Pourzarabi and Gorji were computer science students at the University of Alberta. They had gone to Iran during the Christmas holidays to marry friends and family.

Some of those wedding guests were also on the run when it crashed and killed all 176 people on board.

Amir Forouzandeh, who helped Pourzarabi select his wedding suit, said the couple was very in love and married on New Year’s Day.

“They were super enthusiastic for that day. If you only met them once, you could see that these two belong together, “he said. “We all knew they would end up together. It was just a matter of time. “

He said they were “two of the nicest souls I knew.”

The crash cost the lives of several students and teachers at the university, including Professor of Mechanical Engineering Pedram Mousavi, his wife Mojgan Daneshmand, Professor of Electrical Engineering and their two young daughters, Darina and Darya.

Hossein Saghlatoon, a postdoctoral student who worked with Mousavi for six years, said he broke around frantically at the end of Tuesday after seeing news about the crash, hoping his mentor Mousavi and the professor’s family were not on the plane.

“I couldn’t accept it,” he said. “I had to take some pills to go to sleep with the hope that I would wake up and this was a nightmare.”

Saghlatoon said he and other students had formed a close bond with the family.

“They were the happiest people you could ever see. I still have his smiling voice in my head, “he said.

“He always joked. He always tried to push you to get your best in the best way possible, both.

“We all cry in the lab. We are just like people who lost our parents.”

Maryam Hejazi, football coach of nine-year-old Darina, remembered a child with an agile, relentless spirit who questioned everything: what is this football exercise? Why are we doing it? Why do we do this exercise and not that exercise?

“I said:” I cannot answer all your questions. You are too smart, “” Hejazi said.

She said she saw the children’s mother shopping before they left for Iran. Daneshmand told her that Darina would return for another football season.

“I expected that she would be back on the team this Sunday. It’s so sad.”

Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society, said the group will decide in the coming days how to honor the memory of those who perished. The enormity is still sinking, he said.

“It’s a shocking, massive tragedy,” he said, recalling his reaction because the names of people he knew continued to grow and grow overnight.

“(Tell yourself) this is a nightmare. It doesn’t happen and it’s not true. “

When night fell, about 70 people gathered in the bitter cold at the front steps of the legislature to light candles, shed tears, and remember the victims.

Ali Kamalipour, a university student, said two of his friends were on the run.

“(I came) just to show support for the lost lives,” said Kamalipour. “It’s a little hard to wrap our heads around, what’s going on, but we’re all just trying to be there for each other.”

Yeganeh Khaniani said she works at the university and had some victims.

“It was a tragedy. Last night I couldn’t sleep at all, “she said, adding that she hopes that their last moments, while terrified, would give them a chance for a final connection.

“The plane is coming to the ground and people on board realize that this is the end. I imagine they grab each other’s hands and look into each other’s eyes with love to stay together forever, “Khaniani said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press