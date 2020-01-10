Newlyweds died in plane crash in Iran a week after marriage

Loading...

The celebration of a new life together turned into a loss when the newlyweds died in the Tehran plane crash while returning home to Canada.Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji were married on January 1 In Tehran in front of family and friends, according to CNN A week later, they were two of the souls who lost their lives when a plane crashed in Iran, killing 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians. The Ukraine International Airlines flight to Kiev crashed in Tehran a few minutes after takeoff. Victims on Wednesday included the newlyweds, a family of four, a mother and daughters, “brilliant students and dedicated teachers,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “They were basically the nicest souls I know,” friend Amir Forouzandeh told CTV News. “Honestly, if you have encountered them even once, you can say that these two are safe.” Pourzarabi and Gorji went to Iran for their wedding, Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, told CNBC partner CBC TV. “It is devastating and shocking,” Akbari told CBC. “It’s a tragic moment.” Akbari said the couple and other members of the Iranian community were grieving over the Telegram messaging app, which is popular in Iran. He said he knew at least eight of the victims. “When you go up and down, it’s hard to believe – all of these wonderful people … those people who really made an impact in our community, they are not with us anymore,” he told CBC . “And in one incident, they all left.” Photos of the bride in a white strapless dress and of the groom in a black tuxedo smiling as they walked hand in hand flooded the bride’s Facebook page condolences. According to CTV News, they were only in their mid-20s. Sima Hamzehloo spoke of Gorji as an intelligent, talented, and polite woman in a post on the bride’s Facebook page. ” you wanted to leave for a better life, it was the Middle East that could not leave you my dear, “wrote Hamzehloo. Another friend of Gorji published a photo of the pair when they were teenagers competing at a tournament of mathematics. “Time could have been frozen there, m but it isn’t, “Yasamin Rezaei wrote in a Facebook article. The University of Alberta community is also in mourning. Pourzarabi and Gorji were graduate students studying computer science, the school said. Ten students, teachers and alumni of the school died in the crash, the university said. “These people were an integral part of the intellectual and social fabric of our university and the community at large.” The president and vice-chancellor of the University of Alberta, David H. Turpin, said in a statement. ” We grieve for lost colleagues, classmates, teachers and mentors, as well as for loved ones, family, friends and roommates, “said Mr. Turpin. “We will feel their loss – and the consequences of this tragedy – for many years to come.”

