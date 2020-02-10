Newly found glory detail ‘Forever + Ever x Infinity’ with cheerful new single

(Photo by: Acacia Evans)

Newly found glory has just announced their tenth studio album. The album will be titled Forever + Ever x Infinity and will be released on May 29. Moreover, New Found Glory has released the first single from the album called “Greatest Of All Time”. The new song also contains a video clip.

Forever + Ever x Infinity will be the first studio recording of New Found Glory since Make Me Sick 2017.

Back in January Chad Gilbert went to Instagram to tease new New Found Glory music.

“How do you organize a song from an album if all 15 songs are your favorite songs,” Gilbert writes alongside a photo of the band. “Do you put them all at number 1 at the same time? It is a difficult task, but trusting it, no matter what order they go. Photo by @acaciaevans. Really cool effects by me! “

After the post, New Found Glory also announced that they wanted to make die-hard fans appear in a new video clip that they were going to film.

Now we finally have information about the record. Forever + Ever x Infinity will be released May 29. View the cover below.

So excited to announce our tenth album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, on May 29! Watch the video for "Greatest Of All Time" and pre-order the album

– New Found Glory (@newfoundglory) 10 February 2020

Speaking of the record, Gilbert said these are the record fans who wanted it.

“This is the record that our fans have been waiting for,” Gilbert says, “the old now feels new and fresh. It was great to find ourselves again.”

The first single ‘Greatest Of All Time’ is a cheerful explosion of romance and nostalgia. We see a young couple entering a venue before being treated to New Found Glory who is ripping it on stage while performing the track. View it below.

“Greatest Of All Time” Lyrics

I called you last night, did you sleep?

Or did you let me dodge?

You said you needed time to think

And space to process what it means

So I wrote it down

All things that night

I would have said that

I drew stick figures of you and me on a hill

Stick figures of you and me, don’t you agree?

We would be the best team

Better than the ’96 Bulls ever were

Jordan, Rodman and Pippen

Would not have known what had affected them

I hear my doorbell ringing and you are outside

With tears in your eyes from your late night drive

I know you’re scared and so are I

But I think this is a sign that we are worth trying

And I wrote it down instead

I couldn’t say all the things that night

I think we are what we have been waiting for

As mentioned, Forever + Ever x Infinity releases May 29 from New Found Glory. It can be reserved here.

