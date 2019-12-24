Newcomers to Saskatchewan get to know Christmas customs – Regina

Loading...

Newcomers to Saskatchewan share their favorite seasonal traditions and get to know new ones through the Regina Open Door Society.

In the days leading up to Christmas, English students from the non-profit association, which offers immigration and refugees settlement and integration services, sang Christmas carols, handicrafts, and played games that highlight the country's customs at this time of year.

"The colors and the sheen and the brightness of it can definitely attract everyone," said Saima Shafi, head of the Open Door Society's employment team.

She doesn't celebrate Christmas, but since she emigrated to Canada from Pakistan in 2006, she has appreciated the festivities associated with it.

"You can become part of it by just wishing people a Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays," said Shafi. "If you become part of your happiness, you are expected to become part of your happiness in the future."

Shamim Ara Neshe, 24, studies English at the Regina Open Door Society, where she also learns more about Christmas.

She emigrated from Bangladesh, where she was exposed to Christmas parties to a much lesser extent, she said.

"There are so many colors when I'm out at night," she said, referring to the Regina scene. "Everyone decorates their house."

The Open Door Society structures the lessons according to who the students are exposed to in their daily life.

A lot of it has to do with Christmas at the moment.

Neshe, who does not celebrate Christmas, said she recently appreciated the content of the class.

"I didn't know that much about Christmas before," she said. "How they decorate their tree, why they decorate their tree."

During class, students shared stories about their seasonal traditions at home.

"We share everything from their religion to my religion," she said. "We explain everything to each other if they want to know."

Shafi remembers what it was like to be in the shoes of the students.

She said that connecting with other immigrants is an important part of creating new traditions for her, especially during the holidays when people spend more time with the family.

"When I moved to Regina, there was a much smaller community, but a closer community," she said.

"The thing is, when you're not in contact with your family, you're trying to find family in your friends, which is good because you get time to connect with them, getting to know them much more personally Ways. "

