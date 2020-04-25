Newcastle must push Bale’s transfer after the takeover and appoint Pochettino boss, said Berbatov – The Scottish Sun

NEWCASTLE UNITED had to work hard to hire Mauricio Pochettino to attract star names like Gareth Bale, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Magpies are currently approaching a £ 300 million takeover from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Mauricio Pochettino could be the target of Newcastle’s new owner. Credit: PA: Press Association

Berbatov believes that Pochettino can attract ‘big’ players … like BaleCredit: Reuters

If and when the agreement runs, Toon will basically be funded by the Saudi state, which is worth £ 320 billion.

And Berbatov, a former Tottenham teammate from Bale, believes that lifting Pochettino would be the perfect start.

He told Betfair: “If the rumors are true, and Newcastle want to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, it will be a big step for the team.

“If he goes there it will be the first sign of a new owner, to the players they are targeting, that the club means business.

“If you put Pochettino in charge at Newcastle and you go and talk to the players, believe me they will pay more attention and take the offer seriously, and I also talk about the big players.

“I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club. I am sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some of the top names.”

And the Bulgarian, 39, believes that the only way to lure Pochettino is to promise him funding to sign a “top player”.

He continued: “If the rumors are true, the first thing Pochettino wants is a guarantee that they will buy players because he wants to have as many players as he has so he can reach the club’s goals.

“He has made his name as one of the best coaches in the world. The question is, does Pochettino really want to go to Newcastle?

“When you connect with names like Real Madrid and Manchester United – and I mean there is no disrespect towards Newcastle – there is a slight difference there.

“The biggest factor that will persuade Pochettino to go to St James’ Park is to have funds to buy players.”

Bale, 30, is set to be considered a surplus on condition at the Bernabeu once again in the summer.

Boss Zinedine Zidane was eager to whip the Welsh star in 2019, but a £ 1 million move per week to Jiangsu Suning failed at the end of the day.

Berbatov plays with Gareth Bale at Spurs Credit: Getty Images – Getty

While Bale was then reintegrated into the first team in Madrid, the injury-prone superstar has struggled to make a lot of impact – only scoring three goals and helping two more in 18 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s current manager Steve Bruce seems almost certain to face an ax before the start of next season.

The 59-year-old has guided his childhood club to 13th in the Premier League before soccer suspension, but the Newcastle owner who is in will need a more glamorous manager who is able to provide attractive football and win.

