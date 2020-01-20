Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants THREE more signings with Inter-winger Lazaro, a left back and a forward on his radar - The Sun

STEVE BRUCE wants three more Newcastle signing sessions as he finalizes a loan agreement for Nabil Bentaleb van Schalke.

The midfielder left Tottenham for the German club in 2017, but still has to play this season under former Huddersfield boss David Wagner.

Inter-winger Valentino Lazaro should soon be on loan at Newcastle Credit: Getty – Contribution

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is already on Tyneside for talks about a loan move Credit: PA: Empics Sport

The Algerian, 25, took Prem rivals Crystal Palace while planning a return to England after being banned to reserves in March for “disciplinary issues.”

He will be on loan until the end of the season, but both parties are open for a permanent move in the summer.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce hopes that a deal to get Inter Milan winger Valentino Lazaro on loan will be completed within 24 hours.

He is looking for a new left back and would ideally also like to have a striker before the end of January.

WILLEMS ‘TEARS ABOUT EXIT

Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are both excluded for the season, making Matt Ritchie the only recognized left wing.

Willems on loan tore his ACL against Chelsea last Saturday and returned to parent club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Willems posted on Twitter: “As I type this, my eyes are full of tears. I pray for every game and I ask God to let everyone finish the game healthily, whether we win or lose.

“As you may have already heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had an incredible, beautiful, fun and above all a good half year in all fronts and ways and I want to thank everyone who was involved.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC! I will come back stronger! I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen. I promise to do everything I can so it won’t be my last match for NUFC !!! “

And it is unlikely that Dummett will be seen against this campaign after having suffered a tendon injury at Wolves.

Bruce confirmed midfielder Ki Sung-yeung wants to leave and that he wants to discharge Henri Saivet and Jack Colback.

