Newcastle and Aston Villa interested in Emmanuel Adebayor in shock-free transfer for former Arsenal striker - The Sun

EMMANUEL ADEBAYOR hunts for a return to the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton interested in the Togo striker.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Turkish club Kayserispor last month, where he scored two goals in eight games.

But now he wants one last shot at the top flight in England, where he had spells with Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

A friend revealed that the former Real Madrid star also had a few personal ambitions that he wanted to fulfill.

He said: “He has 97 goals and wants to reach 100 Premier League goals.

“He also wants to pass on his good friend Didier Drogba’s record of 104 goals in the Premier League to become the best African top scorer of all time in the Premier League.”

Newcastle is currently locked up in talks about a huge £ 500 million acquisition of a consortium supported by the Saudi royal family.

Each takeover would dramatically change the club’s fortunes and the caliber of signings they go after.

De Toon could even reappoint former boss Rafa Benitez as their chosen boss when the takeover takes place.

Mike Ashley, the magpie leader, has reportedly told his accountants that the club “will disappear from the book” with the “90 percent complete” acquisition.