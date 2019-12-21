New Zealanders deliver 50,000 weapons after the ban on assault weapons

Loading...

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – The New Zealand authorities said on Saturday that their country will be a safer place after the owners handed over more than 50,000 weapons during a repurchase program following the ban on assault weapons. But critics say the process was flawed and many owners have illegally hidden their firearms.

The government banned the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons less than a month after a lone gunman in March killed 51 faithful in two Christchurch mosques. Then, the police launched a six-month program to buy the newly prohibited weapons from the owners.

The repurchase ended midnight on Friday, and gun collection events remained open late, as police reported an increase in last-minute returns.

Provisional figures indicate that 33,000 people handed out 51,000 weapons, and another 5,000 weapons as part of a parallel amnesty in which the owners could deliver any type of firearm without asking questions, but without receiving compensation.

The owners also modified another 2,700 weapons to legally enforce them, while police said they had seized another 1,800 weapons from the gangs since March. And police said they are in the process of collecting another 1,600 weapons from arms dealers.

Police Minister Stuart Nash told reporters on Saturday that criminals would find it more difficult to obtain assault weapons because they tended to steal from legal owners, but those weapons would now be out of circulation.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement thanked gun owners for doing the right thing. He acknowledged in a statement that it had been "a difficult process for some people."

Both Nash and Clement said the country was now safer than it had been before the March attacks.

But Nicole McKee, spokesman for the Defense Group of the Licensed Firearm Owners Council, said the owners had kept about two-thirds of the prohibited weapons because they had lost faith in the government and had not been offered compensation. adequate.

"They never overcame the guilt of the authorities for being in some way responsible for a heinous act of terrorism, something they would never do," McKee said in a statement.

The ban on assault weapons was strongly supported by lawmakers in a historic 119-1 vote after attacks on the mosque. Lawmakers are now considering other restrictions, including the creation of a registry to track all weapons.

Police figures indicate that the government paid just over 100 million New Zealand dollars ($ 66 million) to compensate the owners during the repurchase.