New Zealand warriors to help rebuild fire and drought in Tenterfield, New South Wales

Loading...

"The challenges they face are heartbreaking, especially at a time of year when everyone should be able to relax a bit."

A church signs the promotion of Operation Rain-Cloud in Tenterfield. Credit: Alex Ellinghausen

George put together a unique plan with the help of Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty, adopting the city for the year in the hope of having a lasting impact on the community as as she recovers.

Next year, the Warriors will work with the city's business chamber to help local businesses get back on their feet with expert mentorship through their sponsorship database.

Players and club legends will visit schools, community events, host charity nights, as well as junior and senior games at the city's rugby league club, the Tenterfield Tigers.

George also hopes to coordinate a donation to the city.

Warriors club players and legends will spend a great deal of time with the Tenterfield community. Credit: NRL Photos

Mayor Petty will travel to Auckland on January 20 to finalize the plans and speak to players about the impact they may have on local residents.

George expects players to be moved by the realization that they are lucky to be living in New Zealand and will be quick to help.

"People don't like the water situation, we don't experience it in New Zealand, we're so lucky," he said.

"When the players were able to take a shower after training and a few bottles of water, at Tenterfield, they should have boiled this water three times because it is so contaminated, and they could not not drink as much. "

AAP

Most seen in sport

Loading