New Zealand is not the second best trial cricket nation, according to Michael Vaughan

Loading...

"They all grew up watching the Boxing Day Test, regardless of their involvement. So it's pretty cool to be a part of it. But it's also about taking away a little bit of that and just focus on cricket and make sure that we make some of the improvements that we need to improve performance. "

The Black Caps were crushed by 296 runs under the lights in Perth last week, and few gave tourists a chance to bounce back in Melbourne. They made two changes, with Jeet Raval focusing on makeshift pitcher Tom Blundell and spearhead Trent Boult replacing injured Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson eagerly awaits the Boxing Day Test show at MCG.Credit:AAP

If tourists are beaten in this test, they risk losing their grip on second place in the International Cricket Council ranking – a rating that confused Michael Vaughan, the former captain of England and now a Fox Cricket commentator.

"I will be very honest about the ICC ranking. I think it is absolute garbage. I don't know how – New Zealand has won many heats in the past two years – but to be second and where it stands out to me that the standings cannot be fair is that England in the test cricket match is third, and England for three or four years has struggled in test match cricket, especially overseas, "said Vaughan.

Loading

"They won home series. They just shot the Ashes in English conditions, they just beat Ireland. I think the standings are a bit confusing. I certainly didn’t, in my opinion, New Zealand as the second best test match nation in the world. I think, especially here in Australia, Australia is a much better test match team. "

The Australians are in fifth place in the traditional classification, but second in the new world test championship. India is at the top of two tables.

In all fairness to the Black Caps, they had won eight of their last 10 series, including a 1-0 loss to England, before arriving on the Australian coast, and tied 1-1 in Sri Lanka, a country that Australia was crushed 3-0. three years ago.

Vaughan insists that there is only one country that can disturb the Australians on its coasts – India – and looks forward to the showdown of next summer.

Loading

"I think there are two teams, India and Australia, these are the best Match Test teams in the world, without a doubt. I think there is no "There is only one team that can come here and put Australia under pressure, 12 months ago, who they won here in India," he said.

"There was no Smith, no Warner, no [Marnus] Labuschagne in the Australian ranks in this series, I think the series later next year, when India will come back here, hopefully everyone will be in shape. This Indian attack has picked up the pace, "she also has the spin, batting unity has all the experience. I only see one team at this point that can compete with Australia here and that is India. "

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading