In the 1970s and 1980s, New York Life was a successful Super Bowl advertiser. The company, founded in 1845, competed for the Big Game from 1970 to 1976, 1978 and then from 1987 to 1990.

But since then, the brand has remained marginalized – until now. New York Life is back for the first time in 30 years this year and marks an important milestone for the company: 175 years in business.

“Our 175th anniversary really is a unique opportunity to make a meaningful statement about our brand and our role in people’s lives,” Kari Axberg, marketing director of New York Life, told Adweek. “What could be nicer than the Super Bowl to present this message and get in touch with millions of people at the same time?”

The spot, staged by the New York Life agency Anomaly, mentions the four Greek words for love: Philia (love between friends), Storge (family love), Eros (romantic love) and Agape (love as an action). New York Lifes Spot focuses on the last of these words, with scenes of people helping sick family members rush out the door in the morning and celebrate milestones like weddings and graduations.

Avengers actress Tessa Thompson says in a voice-over accompanied by a custom score by composer Max Richter: “We have been helping people to act out of their love for 175 years. So they can look back or look ahead and say, “We did it right.”

“We have found that people come to us to create better prospects for themselves, their family members and those who love them,” said Axberg. “Love is really the cornerstone of all of the relationships we have.”

Given that New York Life’s ad is one minute long, it means the brand has made a significant investment in the Super Bowl this year (30-second spots cost over $ 5.6 million) ,

“Sixty seconds was the time we thought was right to explore the different types of love,” said Axberg. “We wanted to make sure that we show that there is a difference here and that these decisions that people make are really one step above the other. Making decisions to protect and advance your family is sometimes a challenge and we wanted to celebrate these people. “

The ad shows actual families instead of actors, said Axberg. The intent was to create the most emotional spot the brand could use for their Super Bowl advertising.

“There are many different techniques that advertisers can use in the Super Bowl,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we connect emotionally with consumers because it is most closely related to what we do. We really tried to demonstrate this in the elements of the ad we selected. “

The spot launches a campaign to be held in 2020 to celebrate New York Life’s 175th anniversary. There will also be a digital component and shorter advertisements that will appear after the game.

The New York Life Super Bowl Spot airs between the first and second quarters.