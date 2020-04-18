New Yorkers can now officially marry Zoom

It’s not exactly a beach at sunset, but hey, this is the person who matters.

As of today, New Yorkers have officially married far from video conferencing. That’s according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s aide Melissa DeRosa, who announced the good news at a conference Saturday.

“We are now signing an executive order that allows people to obtain their marriage licenses, and also allows clerks to conduct ceremonies over video,” DeRosa explained around 48:30 minutes mark of the conference stream. “So if it’s an avenue that people want to get off, it’s available to them.”

Cuomo, who was criticized for his delay in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, then paused after initially wondering aloud why his administration didn’t think about the wedding bureaus.

“Wedding video ceremonies,” he said, in apparent disbelief. “There is no reason now if the question is for marriage. There is no reason.”

Cuomo goes on to recommend a specific video-conference tool: Zoom.

“You can do this through Zoom,” he said laughing. “It’s yes or no.”

Cuomo, for his part, is reportedly single.

