New York state is suing Trump administration for trustworthy travel restrictions: NPR

Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network kiosks at Dulles Airport in Virginia. The Department of Homeland Security has announced that residents of New York are no longer allowed to participate in trusted traveler programs.

The Trump administration’s attempt to stop New Yorkers from participating in trusted traveler programs is on its way to court.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York Civil Liberties Union announced their intention to file lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security. The DHS announced earlier this week that New York state residents will no longer be able to sign up for popular programs to accelerate international travel, as immigration authorities are denied access to vehicle documentation due to a government law.

“You can’t do that. It’s an abuse of power. It’s extortion,” Cuomo said at a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

New York’s “Green Light” law allows immigrants to illegally apply for a driver’s license. More than a dozen other states do the same. However, New York law goes even further: it prohibits the state’s DMV from sharing information with immigration authorities unless a judge orders it.

Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said this would prevent candidates from being properly screened for trusted travel programs such as Global Entry and NEXUS.

“Here we have a state that was one of the goals of the backward move [Sept. 11] to prevent the exchange of law enforcement information,” Cuccinelli said on a call to reporters on Thursday in DMV databases. ”

However, the New York governor argues that this is political retaliation for the state’s decision to block the exchange of information with the immigration and customs officials.

“I don’t want ICE to have these records,” said Cuomo, “because ICE will use these records as a means of carrying out deportations. The way ICE carries out deportations has caused chaos in this state.”

According to the DHS, around 175,000 New Yorkers will lose their trusted traveler status by the end of the year as their credentials expire. You cannot extend. Another 50,000 that have been provisionally approved are now rejected.

You can still travel, but not in the fast lane.

“I’m definitely frustrated,” said New York-based Roberta Barnett. She doesn’t have a driver’s license, but was still temporarily approved for global entry so that she can travel to Japan and Europe later this year.

She says the DHS decision to exclude New Yorkers from the program doesn’t make sense.

“So it’s additionally frustrating because it wouldn’t matter in my particular case,” said Barnett.

A driver’s license is not required to register for Global Entry.

The New York Civil Liberties Union announced on Friday that it would file a class action lawsuit for the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who are excluded from the programs.

“Manipulating New Yorkers’ access to travel is ruthless, but not surprising,” said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union. “This is exactly what we should expect from a president who does everything to punish people who stand in the way of his cruel agenda.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuits.