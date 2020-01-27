In the weeks that New York has bailed out most non-violent crimes, there are more and more countermeasures among the police and prosecutors. They say courts should be able to keep certain offenders in prison before the trial.







MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

In New York, the backlash is based on a new state law that severely limits the so-called money deposit. The law is designed to eradicate a fundamental injustice – the fact that poor people who are charged with crimes often have to wait in prison for their cases to be heard because they cannot afford bail. The law came into force on the first of this year, but as NPR’s Martin Kaste reports, some people are already trying to change it.

MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: In a way, this was a predicted backlash. Even before the law came into force, there were calls to change it.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DERMOT SHEA: The reform is good and can be much better with small changes.

BOX: This is New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in December. He seemed to accept the general aim of the law – less non-violent suspects who are stuck in prison and awaiting trial. But he predicted that there would be some cases where bailing might still be the better option.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHEA: Think of a robbery. We will have situations in which individuals – and we have the data to back them up – go out and carry out repeated robberies – caught, released, caught, released.

BOX: Sure enough, shortly after the New Year, the New York media found these examples.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: The latest case – a serial bank robber who has been released and, according to the police, has lost no time before being robbed again.

BOX: This robber was unarmed. So that was a non-violent crime, which meant bail.

In the back country of Ulster County, District Attorney Dave Clegg generally supports the new law. But he says he also saw at least one case where the removal of the bail meant the release of someone he didn’t think should be outside.

DAVE CLEGG: Someone charged with a break-in – second, someone who made threats to the residents of the site. And apparently he didn’t follow the parole instructions. But we’re not sure if that person got out of control or what.

BOX: Clegg and other prosecutors want legislators to change the bail law so that judges can leave some defendants in prison if they pose a threat. It is a concept that is also supported by activists for victims of domestic violence. But the bond associations don’t want the law to be changed.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Chanting) We do not accept rollbacks.

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Leave our bail reform intact.

BOX: You gathered in the Capitol in Albany. DeAnna Hoskins, director of JustLeadershipUSA, presented the law as an important achievement in the area of ​​civil rights that should remain intact.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DEANNA HOSKINS: It took decades for policymakers to build a mass punishment system that killed our communities. And now, shortly after a few weeks of thinking that we’re free, we have people who say it’s a little too much.

BOX: What complicates this debate is the changing understanding of what bail is for. It started as security – money that you leave to the court to ensure that you appear in court. However, research has shown that most of the defendants show up anyway, and the conversation has shifted. The question now is whether a bail is really used to keep dangerous defendants off the street.

Laura Appleman is a professor of law at Willamette University and has been pursuing this topic for years. She was amazed at how limited the bail was in New York, but she says a risk assessment is pending.

LAURA APPLEMAN: That’s pretty much (incomprehensible) what we’re currently dealing with as we deal with the reform of the criminal justice system – that we can do it for people we don’t find, quote, don’t quote, “dangerous”.

BOX: This question also sparked the 2018 anti-bail movement in California, where activists opposed a similar law by replacing the bail with a judicial risk assessment system.

In New York, defender Marie Unjai (ph) says this is her position too. It is fundamentally against a new system that keeps people behind bars while they are waiting for their day in court.

MARIE UNJAI: I think there is no right way to do that. I think there are a lot of wrong methods, but I don’t think there is a right way to hold people in court because you just don’t know it. We don’t have a crystal ball.

BOX: Just a few weeks later, she says it’s far too soon for anyone to claim that removing the bail has led to more crime in New York. But she calls the current backlash “not surprising”.

Martin Kaste, NPR News.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.