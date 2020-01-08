New York Post journalist's identity stolen to broadcast Iranian propaganda

Loading...

Twitter on Wednesday suspended an account pretending to be a New York Post reporter after sending a series of false stories pumping propaganda from the pro-Iranian regime and attacking opponents of the Islamic Republic.

The account has also been linked via retweets and shared articles to another account masquerading as a reporter – one from Israel. He was also removed after sharing propaganda from the pro-Iranian regime.

In recent years, Iran has intensified its online disinformation activity, meddling in American politics and trying to spread the stories of the pro-Iranian regime around the world. It is not yet known who was behind the account. But if the account was managed from the Islamic Republic, it would be compatible with an increasing effort of Iranian disinformation by the propaganda organs of the country.

“Iran has readily adopted the use of online information operations to support its geopolitical goals in recent years, and has refined a wide range of sophisticated tactics and methods which it continues to refine and leverage today, “Lee Foster, a senior executive at The FireEye Intelligence Information Operations Analysis Store – told The Daily Beast. “The United States should expect Iranian influence efforts around the United States to increase in the coming days or weeks as political developments evolve.”

The New York Post account, @MarkMooreNYPost, stole the identity of a legitimate reporter who did not know his identity had been hijacked and had nothing to do with the effort.

The Post and the real Mark Moore both declined to comment on the story, but confirmed to The Daily Beast that the @MarkMooreNYPost account and a number of the stories he tweeted were bogus and not written by him. Moore’s live account, @ markmoore111, has not been used for years. The biography of the fake account is also wrong, according to Moore, and includes media such as The New York Times, The Sun and Fox News for which Moore did not write.

The account attempted to impersonate a legitimate New York Post reporter in part by tweeting links to the true stories of Mark Moore that touched Iran. But in addition to Moore’s actual work, the account also published fake stories posted on open platforms like Medium and The Odyssey Online throughout December 2019.

The stories included fake news about traditional targets or Iranian foreign policy, including the dissident sectarian group Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) and Israel. A story published in the Odyssey included a false quote from the French ambassador warning pro-Israel lobbyists in Miami of “extremist movements in Jerusalem” trying to recover the tomb of the kings, an archaeological site of Jerusalem belonging to France and considered sacred by the Jews. A spokesman for the French Embassy confirmed that the quote and the story were false.

Another story was about a frequent target of Iranian covert operations, the PMOI, who installed a headquarters in Manez, Albania in 2016. In an article published on Medium.com, the fake Moore wrote that the presence of the WIPO in the country “Could be good cover to hide money laundering, corruption and financial and economic scandals from the Albanian authorities” and jeopardize the country’s prospects for integration into the European Union.

At least one story of Moore’s fake character deviated from traditional Iranian foreign policy targets and supported the Russian narrative. An article published in The Odyssey in December included a false quote from a member of the board of directors of the United States Anti-Doping Agency claiming that the expulsion of Russia from international sports competitions for its state-sponsored doping campaign was rather a possible “US punishment for Russia’s destabilizing actions on the international stage. “

Officials from the United States Anti-Doping Agency confirmed to the Daily Beast that the quote was false.

Twitter also closed an account using similar tactics on Wednesday after imitating a legitimate Israeli reporter from the left-wing Ha’aretz newspaper.

“According to reports received by Haaretz, an American plane transporting American soldiers wounded by the striking of Iranian missiles on the air base of Ain Asad, landed in Tel Aviv a few hours ago. According to informed sources, 224 soldiers were taken to the hospital in the Tel Aviv Sourasky medical center, “the account writes, under the handle @KhJacki_E.

The account usurped the identity of veteran Israeli journalist Jack Khoury and tweeted pro-Iranian propaganda, including one of the stories published by the fake Moore account. And like Moore’s account, he used open platforms like Medium to host his fake stories pushing propaganda favorable to the Iranian regime.

Twitter on Wednesday suspended the fake Khoury account and in a statement to the Daily Beast, the account “was permanently suspended for violating our policy of manipulating the platform.”

“It is in Tehran’s interest to promote this account that there have been victims. He can tell his national audience that he has shown strength, while clearly remaining at a level of violence where the United States has no pressure to respond accordingly. It’s win-win. “

– Rand Analyst Ariane Tabatabai

The Daily Beast contacted the real Jacki Khoury, a legitimate journalist whose identity was stolen by the fake @KhJacki_E and had nothing to do with his hoaxes, but received no response in time for publication. In a statement on Twitter, the real Khoury wrote: “A fake account pretending to be me was pushing fake news with my name on it.

Israeli journalists reported the account on Wednesday as not authentic. He has since been suspended by Twitter.

The bogus story of missile victims tweeted by @KhJacki_E is consistent with Iran’s attempts to describe its missile strike to seek revenge for the murder of the American commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qassem Soleimani than it actually was. Defense Ministry officials confirmed that no US personnel were injured in the attack, but Iranian state-run propaganda bodies have repeatedly tried to claim otherwise. “80 US soldiers were killed and nearly 200 others injured” in the attack, said one of the allegations. , from the agency Fars News linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Official Iranian media has pushed the false story of American casualties because “the regime has shut up,” said Ariane Tabatabai, a Rand political scientist who studies Iran. “He went out immediately and talked about the victims, so it’s not going to go back now and say that he made a mistake and that there were none. Second, it serves his interest in promoting this narrative that there have been victims. He can tell his national audience that he has shown strength, while clearly remaining at a level of violence where the United States has no pressure to respond accordingly. It’s win-win. “

@KhJacki_E has been pressuring pro-Iranian propaganda for months. In November, the account tweeted a bogus story about a bogus assassination attempt against the President. “According to information from reliable sources, the assassination attempt on President Rivlin was foiled a few hours before the elections and a state of emergency has been declared around the presidential palace,” the account tweeted.

The bogus story claimed that the Israeli Defense Forces officers were part of the bogus assassination plot inspired by rabbit Yitzchak Ginsburgh and in support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In another absurd twist to the false story, the account claimed that a recent visit by the President of the United States Chiefs of Staff to Israel was “linked to the concern of the Americans about certain actions of the # IDF “related to the plot.

The assassination attempt never took place and no state of emergency was declared. He also failed to get much traction beyond the small network of followers.

@KhJacki_E also participated in an apparent Iranian campaign to spread a false story about the PMOI. In a similar use of tactics, a false account usurping the identity of a real person, an assistant to French President Emmanuel Macron, claimed that France had decided to expel the head of the PMOI, Maryam Rajavi, from her domicile in France. The tweets briefly deceived the legitimate media into believing that France, engaged in talks with Iran over its nuclear program, was taking a tougher stance on the cult as a concession to Tehran.

The account was quickly suspended and MEK subscribers denounced it as a fake on Twitter.

But the @KhJacki_E account followed up on the fake official French tweets with a short post on the medium-level self-publishing platform. “The lack of presence of PMOI leaders in France would allow the EU to put pressure on Iran during talks on half of Iran’s nuclear and missile activities,” he wrote.

“It appears that the operation was dedicated to the PMOI and Israel – what Iran considers to be two main threats,” said Kanishk Karan, researcher at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Lab, who follows the online disinformation. “It has also been a change from their strategy of setting up websites to using online publishing platforms to easily disseminate false information without raising suspicion, as the newly configured websites set off alarms on authenticity and context. ”

But although the message is consistent with Iranian goals and precedents, it is not yet clear whether the fake account was in fact managed by the Islamic Republic.

“We have already seen Iranian operations masquerading as journalists. Most of the time, what they’ve done is create fake characters just to spread the regime’s propaganda, “said Ben Nimmo, director of investigations for the disinformation tracking company Graphika, at The Daily Beast. But Nimmo warns that “content is only a weak signal” for attribution. “What this story seems to have done is part of Iranian messaging, but with no technical evidence to support it, that’s all you can say. It sounds like an operation. The message would correspond to an Iranian option, but there are also other options. ”

The Daily Beast first began tracking down a network of pro-Iranian trolls masquerading as real officials following an Iranian propaganda attempt to implicate former family national security adviser John Bolton, in a bizarre money laundering scheme.

In July, an account pretending to be a real Toronto police officer interrupted a series of multi-day tweets about Canadian police matters with a crazy allegation that the Toronto police had investigated allegations of trafficking drug and money laundering involving Bolton’s daughter and the MEK and released suspected screenshots of bank documents in support of the claim. The claims were clearly false and quickly refuted.

Trump administration officials told The Daily Beast that the effort was being watched by U.S. intelligence and attributed to Iran. Administration officials said Iran had made a concerted effort to weaken Bolton’s position in the Trump administration during his tenure there.

