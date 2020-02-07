New York plans to sue the Trump administration for suspending the Global Entry program

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) – According to Attorney General Letitia James, New York plans to sue the Trump administration for its decision to suspend global entry and other trusted travel programs for the state’s residents.

The announcement follows the Department of Homeland Security’s move to exclude New York residents from certain programs as the state’s new Green Light Law provides for the application for undocumented immigrant driving licenses.

“We are planning to take legal action and sue the Trump administration for unfair attacks on New York residents,” James said in a statement. “This new policy will adversely affect travelers, workers, commerce, and our economy. That is why we will lead the President’s short-sighted crusade against his former home. We will not allow New Yorkers to be attacked or bullied by an authoritarian thug.”

The state law extends the forms of identification with which applicants can obtain a driver’s license in the country, including foreign passports and a foreign driver’s license, while protecting applicants’ information from immigration authorities.

Acting Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said the “green light law” was “poorly designed”.

“It is very clear that this irresponsible action has ramifications,” said Wolf in a statement on Thursday.

The effects of the government’s announcement were felt on Thursday morning at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

CNN spoke to Emma Weber at the airport, who said she booked a global entry appointment two months ago and received no notification that it was canceled on Thursday.

When she arrived, a Customs and Border Guard official informed her that her appointment would be canceled and that she could be given a new appointment if the guidelines changed.

They did not receive any information about the application refund.

“It’s very impractical,” she told CNN, planning to go abroad next week.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.