New York Knicks Holiday Wishlist: Create a plan

What else is there to say about the Knicks? They were very successful in the free agency last summer, followed by a letter apologizing that they were very successful in the free agency. Nevertheless, the season was somewhat optimistic. They failed to exacerbate their problems by overpaying a medium player, and they designed talented youngsters with a lot of advantage at R.J. Barrett.

In fact, the Knicks in Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox and others have a number of interesting perspectives. So far, however, this has not had too much of an impact, since they have made little progress on the pitch and face another season with little reason to feel good. However, since this is Christmas time, we thought we'd put together a little wish list for them that could help improve their mood if they could be gifted with a few of these items that would make a big contribution to their goals and aspirations ,

# 1. Front office responsibility

Former coach David Fizdale was forced to blame the Knicks' problems early in the season, and although both his plans and rotations have been heavily criticized, he has been burdened with a list that makes little sense on paper. This responsibility rests solely with CEO Scott Perry and President Steve Mills.

After the brutal 2-8 start, a press conference was called, which was clearly the first step in eliminating Fizdale. That was exactly what happened a few weeks later. Perry and Mills are still around, but it looks like owner James Dolan is targeting Masai Ujiri. However, it is unclear whether the Raptors president considers the situation in New York worth exploring. Regardless, a certain appearance of accountability among their executives is long overdue here.

# 2. A roster that makes sense

Somehow, the Knicks created a jam in both the atrium and the backyard. They basically have four power forwards and four point guards, all vying for a significant amount of time. It was a big hurdle for Fizdale to find some consistency in the lineup, and the same goes for Mike Miller, even if he can stay that long as head coach.

But now that we're in the middle of the trading season, the Knicks have several assets that they could potentially pack to make an attractive offer to potential applicants. Guys like Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Dennis Smith Jr. and the permanently available Frank Ntilikina are all names that have surfaced in the recent trade rumors, and this could be an opportunity for the Knicks to add at least some manageability to the list.

# 3. vision

The biggest problem with the Knicks was the lack of foresight and a clear organizational philosophy. In the past decade, everything they did was either reactionary or a stop gap measure. They targeted free white whales and then overcompensated for them in a way that hurts them in the long run. You fired coaches to shake things up when it starts to move south and get confused by all the instability, and so on and so on.

What they need is long-term shaping of the future, which includes clear, achievable goals in the areas of team building, player development, recruitment, playing style and organizational culture from top to bottom. Current staff have achieved none of this, and the Knicks will not be able to improve their reputation and re-establish themselves until they make some major changes in these departments.