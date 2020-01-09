New York is the most Rudest City in America

Loading...

It turns out that there is something wrong at the heart of The Big Apple when a Business Insider survey is an indication. The findings revealed just before Christmas that New York is the rudest city in the US with a huge margin.

Los Angeles came in second

Nearly 35 percent of the approximately 2,000 respondents cited New York as the top-of-the-line ward, followed by Los Angeles with nearly 20 percent. Washington, DC., Achieved third place with Chicago and Boston a short distance away. Rounding out the top 10 were Detroit, Buffalo, Baltimore, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

In a city where bustle is the name of the game and the action, particularly on Wall Street, is fast, it is probably not surprising, because impatience is a characteristic that indicates the behavior of a New Yorker, according to various surveys participants.

They talk loud and fast

The reputation of New York as a place of opportunity also plays a role, given that nine million other people pursue similar dreams and are not friendly to those who hold the role on escalators, in traffic or carry bulky backpacks in crowded subways. Visitors to the city cannot expect a welcome car on the outskirts of the city.

That impatience also came to the fore in verbal communication, some respondents commented, complaining that New Yorkers talk very loudly and quickly, and expect other interlocutors to do the same. Other than that, respondents’ responses were not mandatory when participants made their choice of cities. Apart from the comments, Business Insider has no solid reasons why New York is the nasty hope.

Media stereotype

Some conclude that it may have a lot to do with the stereotype of hard-boiled New Yorkers that are often seen in movies and on TV or with the rivalry between sports teams. Sport rivalry could also contribute to the friction between citizens, given that both New York and Los Angeles who occupy the top two places in the rudeness investigation are also the only American city with two franchises in baseball, basketball, football and hockey competitions throughout the US

Fortunately, it is a city that has been proven to put aside the common meanings to help fellow citizens, which was evident during 9/11.

