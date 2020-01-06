New York Governor Falls Into Crash Pickup, Cuts Man From Seat Belt

Loading...

A passenger stuck in a pickup truck following a New York highway accident was released by an unlikely rescuer on Monday afternoon: Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Staff images show the Democratic Governor of New York helping a man get out of the driver’s seat of a side-van.

Cuomo and his team were driving on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to catch a flight when they passed the crash, Cuomo spokesman Dani Lever told CNN.

A large catering van that had traveled the median looked like it was about to tip over, she said.

The NYPD had not yet arrived at the scene, so Cuomo and the state police with which he was traveling got out of the car and cut the passenger from his seat belt, Lever said. No one needed to be transported to hospital, said the FDNY.

Another video from the governor’s office shows Cuomo hugging a distraught woman at the scene.

Take a look at the rescue in the video above.

