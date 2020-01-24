New York Giants QB Eli Manning Retires From NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a few words of congratulations to share with a retired rival, but left room for one exception. New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, 39, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League on Friday. During his 16-year career with the Giants, Manning won two Super Bowls against the New England Patriots and was named the most valuable player of the two games. Brady publicly praised Manning for his “great career” on Friday morning but added, “Don’t go To lie, I wish you didn’t win any Super Bowls.” Manning defeated the Patriots who defeated 18 -0 in Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008. He had 255 yards and two touchdowns, including the game. – winner of Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds remaining in the game. Manning once again defeated New England in Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012. He threw for 296 yards and a touchdown in victory and scored ‘one of the most affected throws. after the season, throwing 38 yards to Mario Manningham during the Giants’ touchdown. “For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it was like to be a New York giant on and off the field,” said John Mara. , President and CEO of the Giants. “Eli is our only quintessential Super Bowl player twice and one of the best players in the history of our franchise. He represented our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility. This meant for Eli to to be the Giants ‘quarterback, and that meant We are beyond recognition for his contribution to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in the near future. “The Giants acquired Manning during a trade in 2004, shortly afterwards was drafted by the San Diego Chargers of the time with the No. 1 overall choice. From November 21, 2004 to November 23, 2017, he started 210 consecutive games in season regular, which was the second longest streak in a quarterback. in the history of the NFL. The Brett Favre Hall of Fame holds this record with 297 consecutive starts. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the player the Giants traded for Manning in 2004, is second on this list; Manning is one of five players in NFL history to win multiple MVP awards from the Super Bowl, joining quarterback Patriots Brady and Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr. He is just one of 12 quarterbacks in NFL history to win at least two Super Bowls.Manning holds all of the Giants’ career success records. He ranks sixth in NFL history with 8,119 pass attempts and seventh with 4,895 completed passes, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. Manning also has the highest career completion percentage in the franchise, passing as a clip of 60.29%. He was shortlisted for four Pro Bowls and had an 8-4 playoff record. He set career playoff records with the Giants with 400 passes, 242 completed passes, 2,815 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2019, Manning played four games and started the first two before being replaced by rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth overall selection last year. Jones sprained his ankle against Green Bay on December 1 and Manning started the next two games. Manning ended his NFL career with a victory over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. He threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns, and the victory tied his record for wins and losses in the regular season at 117-117.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a few words of congratulations to share with a retired rival, but left room for one exception.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, 39, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League on Friday.

During his 16-year career with the Giants, Manning won two Super Bowls against the New England Patriots and was named the most valuable player of the two games.

Brady publicly praised Manning for his “great career” on Friday morning, but added, “I’m not going to lie, I wish you didn’t win Super Bowls.”

Congratulations on your retirement and good career Eli! But I’m not going to lie, I wish you didn’t win any Super Bowls

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Manning defeated the Patriots who beat 18-0 in Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008. He passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner at Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left.

Manning again beat New England in Super Bowl XLVI on February 5, 2012. He threw for 296 yards and a touchdown in victory and made one of the most touching throws in playoff history, shooting 38 yards to Mario Manningham on the touchdown of the Giants.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning has defined what it is like to be a New York giant on and off the field,” said John Mara, president and CEO of the Giants. “Eli is our only quintessential Super Bowl player twice and one of the best players in the history of our franchise. He represented our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility. It meant for Eli to being the Giants ‘quarterback, and that meant even more to us. We are beyond recognition for his contribution to our organization and we look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants’ Ring of Honor in the near future. “

The Giants acquired Manning in a draft exchange in 2004, shortly after he was drafted by the then San Diego Chargers with the No. 1 overall choice.

From November 21, 2004 to November 23, 2017, he started 210 consecutive games in the regular season, which was the second longest quarterback streak in NFL history. The Brett Favre Hall of Fame holds this record with 297 consecutive starts. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, the player the Giants traded for Manning in 2004, is second on this list.

Manning is one of five players in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, joining Patriots Brady quarterback and Hall of Fame quarterbacks Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr .

He is just one of 12 quarters in NFL history to win at least two Super Bowls.

Manning holds all of the Giants’ career achievement records. He ranks sixth in NFL history with 8,119 pass attempts and seventh with 4,895 completed passes, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. Manning also has the highest career completion percentage in the franchise, passing as a clip of 60.29%.

He was selected for four Pro Bowls and was 8-4 in the playoffs. He set career playoff records with the Giants with 400 passes, 242 completed passes, 2,815 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes.

In 2019, Manning played four games and started the first two before being replaced by rookie Daniel Jones, the sixth general selection last year. Jones sprained his ankle against Green Bay on December 1 and Manning started the next two games.

Manning ended his NFL career with a victory over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. He threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns, and the victory tied his record for wins and losses in the regular season at 117-117.

