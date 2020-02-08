New York Fashion Week starts the glamor with Badgley Mischka, Rag & Bone, Sergio Hudson and Claudia Li

BAdgley Mischka

Downton Abbey goes to the disco. That was the extremely pleasant distillation of the influences of Mark Badgley and James Mischka for their Fall Winter show, inspired by the costume and set designs of the popular TV series, with stripes everywhere from the Abbey Road album of the Beatles.

The result was, as always, beautiful: silver and flowers, glitter and feathers, luxurious lounge pants and stunningly cut evening dresses with metal finishes. There were brown trenches with soft gray collars, pleated dresses with geometric design; large inflated sleeves; blazers with fresh high-collar shirts, contiguous and then flared Cinderella dresses and the kind of dramatic, glittering evening wear that would look great alongside Dame Maggie Smith who says something in common during dinner.

Badgley Mischka is the best way to start a morning at New York Fashion Week because it is the equivalent of fashion Mimosa; bubbles, pleasure, the right types of glamorous, luxurious and also welcoming. And it was nice to see where Lady Mary would have landed, blissfully dancing to “Here Comes The Sun”. Tim Teeman

Rag & Bone

This season Rag & Bone dares to answer the question: “How will hot people dress during the apocalypse?” the runway in its typical style with a twist style. Y2K supplies such as ruffles, cargo and knitwear were plentiful and the collection could double as costumes for a movie about sexy hackers. Nothing that you may have never seen before, but enough to satisfy everyone who wants to match the nostalgia of the 90s. Also: trucker hats are back! Alaina Demopoulos

Sergio Hudson

Less than a week after he had dressed Demi Lovato in a fresh white pantsuit for the Super Bowl, Sergio Hudson took his first stitches in the fashion week. The end result was just as sharp as the extra high stilettos that his models wore playfully on the runway; the expert’s bespoke and richly colored men’s clothing proved why Michelle Obama and Beyoncé are fans.

The collection, Hudson wrote on Instagram, was inspired by ‘youth icons’ such as Whitney Houston, Anita Baker and Tina Turner. His line-up of models channeled their inner divas well, slowly walking, dripping in fur, with enough visible flesh to keep a double-sided tape factory up and running throughout the year. Especially the dramatic, dynasty-like dressing turned out to be a much-complained fashion week that can still be really fun. AD

Private policy

The soundtrack of the private policy show – by Laurent Vacher / Maison Labtonic – made his intention very clear: an amalgamation of votes brought the voices of those who tell the advertisements for various prescribed medicines: the endless possible second conditions; mentions of illness and depression.

If you still scratched your head, Private Policy Haoran Li and Siying Qu left a large piece of paper on each chair and laid out the intention of the brand to “expose the dark side of the American pharmaceutical industry.” The show was called “Get Well Soon,” and sentiment focused on the pharmaceutical industry itself, which was sick and should be cured, according to private policy – of high prices, spending more on marketing than research and conspiracy with insurance companies.

The clothing itself looked utilitarian – plays on overalls and medical clothing, with sudden ridicule, satirical blooms, such as pink latex gloves worn by the hand, and then inflated, on the side of outfits in a crazy, frou-frou cluster like feathers . The public smiled at the clothes, but private policy was not joking. TT

Self-portrait

Do you remember Meghan Markle accidentally left a label on the cherry lace dress she was wearing to Australia? That was thanks to Self-Portrait, the popular women’s clothing line from Han Chong, known for its romantic silhouettes and girlish applications such as bows and dots. Those usual suspects are back in his fall collection, which reinforced feminine staples by adding lots of vinyl, cinched weights and skin cutouts. Consider what you would wear at a leather bar in Greenwich, Connecticut. The only disturbing detail: self-portrait continued the flattering-for-nobody trend of dresses over trousers. AD

Claudia Li

This NYFW season seems to be particularly troubled by questions about the relevance of the institution, whether it’s Tom Ford traveling to Los Angeles for his show or Calvin Klein canceling everything together. Claudia Li didn’t care about the looks of her challenging fall collection. The designer, who made her debut in 2018, demonstrated a kind of fantasy clothing that is also extremely wearable. Thick sets and sweaters were combined with lightweight leather pants and skirts. Oversized jackets were finished with pussybow necklines. The end result ran a fine line of polished looking without being prissy and edgy without trying too hard. AD

