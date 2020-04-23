New York tested 3,000 people to see if they had antibodies that indicated they were infected with coronavirus and then recovered.

More than 13% of New Yorkers tested positive, meaning that 2.7 million people in New York State may already have COVID-19.

These numbers are high in NYC, where 21.2% of the positives tested.

Like many other mayors, governors and elected officials, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has briefed on the state’s coronavirus epidemic on a daily basis. A little while ago, he announced that he would conduct a New York study to determine how many people were infected in the state, which cannot be determined with the information the state has so far collected. Many people infected with the virus recover at home. Some people will never show any symptoms, and they may not know they were infected at first.

Keeping this in mind, New Yorkers began testing people throughout the state, in grocery stores and other places that were still open during the shutdown, to see if they had tested positive for a blood mark that would indicate they were infected. These 3,000 tests were conducted in 19 counties and 40 locations, and of those who received the test, 13.9% had antibodies, showing that they had recovered from COVID-19.

Nowadays, Cuomo told his press conference that about 10% of New York’s population is likely to be infected, based on what data the state has collected and their ump. Many more will be tested in the coming days, but the study’s initial returns suggest that the actual number of viral infections is significantly higher. Extract data for all 19.4 million New Yorkers, and 2.7 million New Yorkers are at risk for coronavirus infection.

With a relatively large sample size, the spread of the virus seems to have been under-reported so far. The numbers are even more staggering when breaking into each city, as 21.2% of people tested in New York City are positive for antibodies. Meanwhile, 16.7% on Long Island, 9.8% on Westchester and Rockland and just 3.6% on the rest of the state. NYC is one of the most densely populated cities in the country, so this disparity is not particularly surprising, but it’s still an increasing number of infections to wrap your head around.

Data from this study suggest that the mortality rate may be lower than some estimates. By Thursday afternoon, 15,500 people in New York had died from COVID-19, which would reduce the death rate to about 0.5%. This is still several times higher than the flu death rate, but not as bad as previous projections. There is an important caveat to this number, however, as Cuomo explains that coronavirus deaths reported in New York do not include “deaths at home,” which could be someone who died outside the confines of a hospital or nursing home. So, at least, the 0.5% rate is so low that it’s not clear how high it should be.

You can see Cuomo’s briefing below (discussion on antibody studies begins around 35:00):

Image source: Michael Brochstein / Sopa Images / Shutterstock

