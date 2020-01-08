Loading...

NEW YORK – The head of the New York City transit authority says that due to security issues, nearly 300 newly supplied subways from Bombardier Inc. has pulled.

Andy Byford says two recent incidents “raised questions about the reliable operation” of the car doors, causing the authority to be taken out of service on Tuesday evening.

The incidents did not cause any injuries, but Byford says the problems are “unacceptable” and the latest in a series of problems with the Bombardier trains.

Byford, who also acted at the helm of the Toronto Transit Commission in his time, briefly stopped deliveries of the new cars last January, citing software issues and earlier problems with springs between the cars and doors that “wept”.

Bombardier says that two doors of cars in the New York City fleet “did not function as intended” because they had not been correctly calibrated by the supplier.

The Montreal-based company says it is focused on putting the cars back into service by inspecting the doors of the entire fleet and hiring extra technicians to work “around the clock”.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX: BBD.B)

The Canadian press