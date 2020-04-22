New York City during COVID-19: a bike ride through the Forbidden City

For the first time in its long history, New York is silent. Fear is palpable in the air. You see it in the eyes of the grocery store, pharmacy and local grocery store workers. They are almost all people of color. They tell you that they are thankful for the work but also know that they risk their lives and that of their loved ones by working. It’s a terrible calculation.

During this long period of confinement, I cycled all over Manhattan, trying to keep my distance, but also trying to exercise and get some fresh air and see what happened to my hometown. I was born and raised on the island, but the familiar streets are now empty and foreign.

During a trip, I took the West Side bike path to downtown, the same route where a terrorist mowed unsuspecting cyclists with a truck a few years ago. The fountains at the September 11 memorial do not work; the place is detached. There are no families, friends or tourists in mourning to mark New York’s last mass tragedy. The silence makes the sacred place even sadder. This city, so hard and resilient, has already suffered unimaginable losses. The difference this time, of course, is that we cannot meet in our bars, restaurants or places of worship. We cry alone.

The financial district, normally one of the busiest sections of the island, is a barren area. Not a single person was in Occupy Wall Street when I passed by. South Street Seaport Square is closed. At the bottom of Battery Park, there was a net of people heading for the Staten Island ferry to get to the house. There are little clues to normal routine. Some parents went out with children. Seeing a father playing football with his young sons arouses unexpected emotion. Empty baseball diamonds throughout the city are a reminder that the Little League season is lost for thousands of children.

However, despite more than 13,000 dead in the city, some challenge in a relaxed, arrogant and reckless manner. It’s hard not to feel rage against the joggers who still spit in the street, but easy to understand the cabin fever and the urge to move your body which takes over after being locked up all day. But when I see a group of middle-aged men, sitting together in a park, sharing a bottle in a brown bag, smoking cigars, a smoking rage rises. The breach of the social contract that we have all been forced to sign by those who decide to flout the new anti-social standards seems unforgivable. There is suspicion and pain everywhere, especially when someone gets too close. This city was built on a casual acceptance from abroad. Losing our cold indifference to the unknown is a break from the very essence of New York.

The city’s homeless have been hit hard. Being on these streets day and night, devoid of the usual bustle of the city, has troubled people who are already marginalized. On Forsyth Street, I see a fist fight breaking out in Roosevelt Park. I don’t stop. A man in rags walks in the middle of Second Avenue, with no laces on his shoes, his eyes glassy. Has he just gotten out of prison to roam the city? None of this sounds like the sure New York of the Bloomberg and Blasio years. The city has the edge of the 70s or 80s – when crime and crack dominated life here. On First Avenue and East 14th Street, near where I went to high school, a group of people huddled near a closed bank. We do the lean heroin impossible, sort of not planting it on the face. It was a common sight every day that I went through this block going to class decades ago. The gravitational pull of some places does not seem to change, even during a pandemic.

One afternoon, leaving the house for a walk, I see a man come out of Abingdon Square park and spit towards the half-dozen people sitting on benches enjoying the spring flowers. He screams about the plague and the white devils. It’s a horrible act of violence during the pandemic. No one reacts to him. They just look. It sounds like a familiar New York response. He wanders in chic neighborhoods, unleashed and dislocated. I keep driving.

Union Square. Chelsea. All the rules of the road seem relaxed and become an almost anarchic state. The speed limit no longer exists. Grocery stores are activity centers in all neighborhoods. Each place is block by block. A takeout joint open here and there. Some blocks are completely closed and vacant. The office buildings are completely devoid of human life, with the exception of a security guard at the reception.

Midtown is completely sorry. The Port Authority bus station and Madison Square Garden are huge, ugly and useless. There is a line in front of the Esposito butcher’s shop. Everyone six feet apart. Signage around the city is particularly depressing: “CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19.” An apocalypse in the restaurant is surely coming. I pass Lucky Strike at SoHo, where I spent more than a few watered evenings in the 90s. The owner has announced that he will not reopen. We are going to lose so much that has made New York unique. All the pleasures of the city have been taken away from us.

Writer Colson Whitehead, noting the constant hustle and bustle of the city, said that you know you are a New Yorker when you remember the places for what they were, not what they are now. After this pandemic, there will be too many relegated in the past to bear.

They removed the rims from each public basketball hoop. Tennis nets too. In upscale Harlem, I see a couple hitting a tennis ball back and forth on an empty basketball court. Exercise monsters are among the few on the streets. Dog walkers are also out, their canine loads oblivious to the plague, tail wagging, sniffing every fire hydrant.

It is the elderly that concern me the most. This disease has exposed so many of our inequalities, but our treatment of the elderly has been tragic. It has been reported that 55 people have died in a nursing home in Brooklyn. Thousands of people have died across the country. There are reports of bodies stacked in supply rooms. You see the fear on the faces of the elderly and confused on the streets of New York. We will not know for a long time how many people died alone at home. My parents are eighty years old. I don’t know when I can see them again.

The NYU and Bellevue hospitals were surprisingly quiet the two times I went through them. I remember a doctor friend who told me that on September 11, they waited to treat the patients, but they never came. Either you came out of the towers alive, or you died. We know that hospitals in Brooklyn and Queens are most affected by the virus. I pass by the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, redone as an emergency medical center. The National Guard troops outside seem incredibly young.

The streets of Washington Heights are busier than the rest of the neighborhoods, but still quiet. I see a woman crying while walking on Fort Washington Avenue. His face in one hand, sobbing on his cell phone. I take Broadway to downtown. Normally, the avenue would be too terrifying to ride a bike, but traffic is almost nonexistent. I regret the decision when a child on a motorcycle turns against traffic and I almost fade. He wheelies and laughs. I curse my face mask but keep rolling.

Museum Mile might as well be a ghost town. Luxury mansions and apartment buildings appear empty. The differences between the haves and the have-nots in the city have never been so clear. E.B. White, in his famous essay “Here Is New York”, noted that the city “will grant the gift of loneliness and the gift of privacy.” This has never been so true, except now that this gift looks like a curse. The city’s strengths – its public transportation system and its density – have made us so vulnerable to the virus. The huge public school system has become a terrible vector, with around fifty educators having died from complications from COVID-19.

There is life in Central Park, with joggers and cyclists traveling their miles around the loop and the reservoir. It is however a fraction of the usual crowd. Everything is diminished.

Except, perhaps, the natural beauty of the city. Daffodils are everywhere. Industrious gardeners have planted thousands of bulbs all over the city, and there is a riot of yellow and white flowers in almost every available piece of land. The trees are full of flowers and buds. The birdsong, usually drowned out by cars and trucks, is loud and clear.

Whenever I get home, I wonder if the outdoor adventure was worth it. Did I take too many risks? Who really cares about cardio during a global pandemic? I lock my bike, fold up inside and feel an incredible wave of sadness for the city.

The death toll seems to be decreasing, but the daily cost of the virus is still terrible to consider. But when the joy of health workers breaks out at 7 p.m. every night i choke and try to remember that there will be a time when new yorkers can all go out and come together again. What the city we will return to will be a guess.