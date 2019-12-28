New Years Test in Sydney | Shane Warne's selection curve ball: drop Lyon and play Swepson

Loading...

However, Warne even suggested that the Australians should rest Lyon if they opted for the only spinner.

"Just by giving Mitchell Swepson a taste, by giving him a chance, I think it will pay dividends in the long run," said Warne on Fox Cricket.

"It could hurt for the moment to say:" I don't want to give up a test match "- Nathan Lyon or maybe one of the rapids.

"This is the last test match of the summer but somehow or other, maybe you leave one drummer outside, just play all five (specialized bowlers) . (James) Pattinson can hit, push (Tim) Paine to six, Pattinson to seven and play five bowlers and leave a batsman outside. Play two spinners and give Swepson a chance. "

Lyon is the third largest holder of Australian trial kiosks in history and will certainly not stay in Sydney. While Travis Head has solidified his place with a century in Melbourne, one option would be to drop Matthew Wade, raise Paine to # 6 and play five bowlers, including two spinners alongside the leg rotation at part time by Marnus Labuschagne.

In favor of Swepson, the head of SCG Trust, Kerrie Mather, said a swing bridge was expected.

"This summer already, we have had very good reports for the pitches of the curator Adam Lewis, and we anticipate a pitch which will display all the traditional characteristics of the CGS next week," she wrote in her monthly letter from the CEO.

Warne spent time with Swepson in the CWM nets before playing on Saturday and said the 26-year-old was ready to become Australia's 459th cricketer.

"I had a few sessions with him. I had a long session with him in Adelaide earlier this year during a Big Bash game. We just talked about shoulder rotation, we we talked about spinning the ball, slowing your momentum down, and he worked out a lot himself, "he said.

"It looked awesome – watching him play was fantastic."

Swepson has been in the mix for several years, touring India with the test team in 2017. He has 110 wickets at 35.31 in 39 first-class games, including 12 wickets at 26.58 in six games. Sheffield Shield this season.

"I think he has really improved his consistency. He lands the ball where he wants to do it now," said Warne.

"He's spinning the ball, he's getting better shape on the ball, his technical side is really good. I think he's a little bit more patient. It's never easy to play for Queensland in as a leg spinner … and they don't choose a spinner.

"He had five goals here at CWM, had a hat-trick here. The ball is coming out very well from his hand and his confidence is going up. Now is a good time to give him an opportunity."

