New Year's resolution: close your Apple Watch activity rings for a healthy 2020

I closed my rings in December. Let's do it together in January.

Welcome to 2020. It's not just a new year, it's a new decade. The idea of ​​marking a new year with festivities and promises of virtuous behavior is not new. In fact, History.com tells us that the promises of virtuous actions go back more than 4,000 years to ancient Babylon. We can infer from that fact that broken New Year's resolutions probably also date back to about 4,000 years.

And yet, it is a good practice to start a new year (not to mention a new decade) taking into account next year. What do you hope to achieve? What do you want to change? How do you expect to improve yourself? What tangible actions can you take to achieve your goals?

As for me, this year was something different. I made my main New Year's resolution just after Thanksgiving in November and I completed it on Tuesday night, December 31. My resolution was to close all activity rings on my Apple Watch every day in December.

I know. Making a New Year's resolution before the new year seems strange, even to me. But it seemed to make sense to start from a jump. I bought my new Apple Watch in early November and I got the idea of ​​closing my rings. But because I didn't start at the beginning of November and because I lost two days, I couldn't get a perfect month.

Here is the thing. Anyone who knows me knows that I have an unhealthy obsession with graphics. Especially perfect graphics. And when the monthly chart of my Apple Watch rings did not close in November, my soul ached. I decided: "What better way to start the new decade than to close all my rings in December and go for a perfect month?"

So I did it. It was much harder than I expected. There were also some unexpected benefits.

Let's talk about those activity rings

The Apple Watch comes with an activity application that integrates closely with the various Apple Watch sensors. It is able to determine your heart rate (and, by extension, the level of effort), as well as how much you move. The combination of these sensors allows the Activity application to track your movement, your exercise and how often you stand up.

These, not by chance, are the three rings of the Apple Watch: move, exercise and stand. Move tracks the calories you burn, either by exercise or other activity. I often complete my goal of Daily Move by working in the workshop on ZDNet projects or other house projects. Exercise tracks your exercise, which the Apple Watch considers anything with the intensity of a quick walk. Basically, it tracks when your heart rate increases. Stand asks you to stop once an hour, for at least one minute, and move a little.

Although I generally complete my movement goal every day just through my normal activity, sometimes I need to complete my exercise goal to completely close my movement ring because it is based on calories.

You can tell your Apple Watch how many calories you want to burn to complete your Move ring, but you cannot set your Exercise or Support goals.

Your exercise ring will close when you complete 30 minutes of exercise in one day. It works best with cardio because it is difficult for the watch to follow resistance training, although you can add your resistance times to the application for credit. I like to reach my exercise goal in two fifteen minute sessions every day. Break my day and I get that quiet "I" time twice a day.

When I started, Stand's goal seemed to be the outfit of the set. All you have to do is stop, after all. But, as a writer and programmer, I discovered that I often sit at my desk for more than an hour. The Stand reminder helps me to be aware of making sure to move. Interestingly, it hurt a lot when I got up from work at the end of a three or four hour session. Now that I stop every hour, I discovered that my back doesn't hurt when I leave my desk. So that is a great benefit.

Stand also helps me to take into account the general objective of closing the ring. If you have had a very sedentary day and do not move much or exercise much until 11 p.m., you can still complete your Movement and Exercise goals. But you cannot complete your Stand objective. You must ensure that you stand at least once an hour for twelve hours, which means that you must be aware of your goal throughout the day. There is no overcrowding at the end of the day to make up for lost Stands.

Is this good for me?

This is where I tell you to see your doctor. My doctor reminded me that the American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week, which is 30 minutes a day for five of the seven days. If you use the Activity application and close your rings, you can remain aware of complying with the recommendations of the AHA.

But if you have any questions about the suitability of this exercise regimen, definitely consult your doctor. In fact, go see your doctor anyway.

What about those perfect months?

A perfect month can be achieved if you close your rings every day. That's seven days a week, not five, which means you'll do 210 minutes of exercise a week instead of 150. Some trainers recommend a day of recovery, others don't. Again, you must investigate and make your own decisions about what is right for you.

I thought that exercising seven days a week was easy and difficult. Towards the end of the month, as Christmas and New Year's Eve progressed, it became much more difficult. I didn't want to exercise on Christmas Eve, Christmas or New Year's Eve. But I was so committed to completing a perfect painting that I did it anyway.

In terms of benefits, I can tell you that setting a difficult goal for fitness during the month and meeting it is a great pride for me. I have exercised regularly throughout my life, but never more than three days a week. Doing two daily workouts (for me, it is mainly the elliptical reclining during cold weather) is new and somewhat exciting.

After a month, I don't really feel that I am fitter. But I can tell you that the resistance level I put on the machine when I started seems ridiculously light now. Since mid-November, I have more than doubled my resistance configuration and I have also doubled my MET. METs are metabolic equivalents and are measures of physical activity. I will probably increase that again in the next week or so.

So, is the exercise I am doing more fit? The machine certainly thinks so. I will check again in a few months, especially once I add some weight training to my daily routine.

There is a failure in the mechanism of the activity ring. You cannot add new rings or increase your Exercise goal. I would like to add a new ring to reach a weightlifting goal, or increase my Exercise target to one hour a day, where half is dedicated to weightlifting. For now, anything outside the strict limits of the activity ring limits must be tracked with another application.

When I started closing my rings, the idea that I would like to add more or increase my time would have seemed impossible. In fact, the idea of ​​closing my rings for a single day seemed impossible, no matter a week, or for a perfect 31 days. So, even if I'm still not really sorry, maybe I'm getting a little more fit every day.

A new year resolution

You can expect my next New Year's resolution to be closing my rings every day in 2020, but it isn't. I don't want to push myself so hard. Instead, I will set a goal month by month. My goal for January is another perfect month. I will think in February when February arrives.

As for you, what happens if you set an exercise, movement and standing goal for each day? You do not need an Apple Watch, but if you have one, try the Activity application. Share with us your goals in the comments below. I will review this in early February and again you can share your triumphs and challenges in the comments section for that article.

Welcome to 2020. Welcome to a new decade. Be fit Be strong. Stay sane Thank you for sharing this trip with me and with all your ZDNet readers, friends and colleagues.

You can follow my daily updates of the project on social networks. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.