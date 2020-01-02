New Year's Honors: CEO of the St George’s Police Children’s Trust receives the MBE

Loading...

Col. Patrick Cairns, of Flockton, received the MBE for having been executive director of the St George’s Police Children’s Trust and charitable services of the police processing centers.

The former charity helps children of police officers and the latter helps injured or sick police officers.

Since his appointment to charities, based in Harrogate and Auchterarder, in June 2014, he has worked with determination and dedication, transforming charities dramatically, said the Cabinet Office. In awarding the MBE to Patrick, the government declared that it had "revolutionized the PTC in Harrogate and that it seeks the best for all who participate in it, often with very serious injuries".

The PTC provides physiotherapeutic and psychological support to the police to bring them back to work, while the SGPCT provides financial and emotional support to the surviving children of the deceased officers.

Patrick, 55, said: "Seeing the transformative effect of charity work has been the greatest reward – it has saved careers, it has saved relationships and it has saved lives. "He said that officers who seek help from the charity may have suffered physical injuries such as stabbing or stabbing, or may have suffered psychological damage over time.

It may be a single traumatic event that led them to charity, he said, or it may be due to the effects of long years of service. He said there was a "curse of the strong".

He said, "The police are going further than most of us could and sometimes don't ask for help. They put the needs of others before their own. "

He said that in recent years, cuts to the aid that emergency services personnel were receiving have forced organizations like his to step up their efforts. He said: "Austerity has meant that much of the aid available has disappeared, so we have had to become a safety net."

And Patrick hopes that this honor will be an opportunity to inform people about the work accomplished by his charity.

He said: "I was surprised and thrilled to receive the nomination and I did not expect to receive the MBE, but the real recognition is to see the transformative effects that the body can have. charitable.

"It is more than enough. But I hope that the MBE can be an opportunity to raise the profile of the charity. I hope to talk about it can make a difference. "

The Cabinet Office said that while the two charities had previously "worked well, they lacked energy, relying on reputation, and nothing had really changed since the 1960s."

Patrick has been able to fund a state-of-the-art psychological well-being program for officers who have suffered psychological trauma and this program has helped thousands of UK police since its launch in 2016.

The PTC is a 100-year-old charity whose services were originally only available to justified police officers.

The Cabinet Office said it considered it unsustainable in 2018 and persuaded the police board only to extend its support to special agents, police officers community support for police, detention officers, ambulance service and firefighters. He said it put charities on a solid foundation to be able to provide assistance for many years to come.