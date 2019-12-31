New Year's Eve in Vancouver: No fireworks in Coal Harbor, but there are other ways to ring 2020 – BC

Loading...

Published on December 31, 2019

If you're going to brave the rain to catch the fireworks in downtown Vancouver on New Years Eve, you may be disappointed.

Concords NYE ​​Vancouver Event, a free outdoor party with big midnight fireworks, pauses for a year as it travels from Coal Harbor to Concord Pacific Place between Cambie Street Bridge and Science World for next year.

However, Concord says there will be pop-up community celebrations in 2020. The venues are expected to be announced on New Year's Eve.

For those who want to face the elements, there are still a number of events in the Metro Vancouver region, including a big party in Science World.

Places like Mount Seymour, Cypress Mountain and Grouse Mountain host family-friendly celebrations.

During B.C. is still waiting for the pick up service, there are other transportation options in Metro Vancouver.

According to TransLink, public transport is free from 5 p.m. The bus runs a weekday schedule until 5 a.m. and the service is expanded to include several routes. The SkyTrain and SeaBus service is extended by one hour.

