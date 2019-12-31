New Year's Eve in Vancouver: No fireworks in Coal Harbor, but there are other ways to ring 2020 – BC

Published on December 31, 2019 at 12:18 pm
If you're going to brave the rain to catch the fireworks in downtown Vancouver on New Years Eve, you may be disappointed.
Concords NYE Vancouver Event, a free outdoor party with big midnight fireworks, pauses for a year as it travels from Coal Harbor to Concord Pacific Place between Cambie Street Bridge and Science World for next year.
On New Year's Eve it is expected to rain heavily in Metro Vancouver
However, Concord says there will be pop-up community celebrations in 2020. The venues are expected to be announced on New Year's Eve.
For those who want to face the elements, there are still a number of events in the Metro Vancouver region, including a big party in Science World.
Places like Mount Seymour, Cypress Mountain and Grouse Mountain host family-friendly celebrations.
26% of young Canadians say they drive up or drive a cannabis driver with a disability: survey
During B.C. is still waiting for the pick up service, there are other transportation options in Metro Vancouver.
According to TransLink, public transport is free from 5 p.m. The bus runs a weekday schedule until 5 a.m. and the service is expanded to include several routes. The SkyTrain and SeaBus service is extended by one hour.
