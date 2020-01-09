New Year Tech offers discount anchor accessories, Razer gaming mice and Dell laptops

Loading...

The Dealmaster now offers a number of great accessories sales and a remarkable one is Anker’s cable business. Now you can buy the Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable for $ 11.99 at Amazon.

Anker’s mobile accessories have a solid track record and we particularly like this cable because it is MFi certified. This means that the cable has passed Apple’s compliance and certification tests and has been officially “approved” for use with Apple products. Now you can charge your iPhone or iPad with any Lightning cable, but accessories that aren’t MFi certified are more likely to overheat during use. Some non-MFi cables don’t have the strongest connector either, so the end may not be as tightly connected to your device’s Lightning cable while it’s plugged in.

Overall, devices with MFi certification are generally more reliable and safe to use with Apple products. They can also be more expensive than non-certified accessories. So it’s a good deal to buy Anker’s Powerline II 6-foot cable for $ 11.99. You can also purchase a pack of two cables for $ 19.99, which is $ 12 less than the original price of the pack at $ 31.99.

In addition to reliable charging cables, we also offer offers for Thunderbolt 3 docks, gaming mice, portable speakers and much more. Check out the full list of offers below.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable – 6ft, MFi certified for $ 11.99 at Amazon (use code: AKPL2CL6 – usually $ 16.99).

at Amazon (use code: – usually $ 16.99). Anker PowerPort Speed ​​2 charger – Quick Charge 3.0 adapter – 39W, 2x USB-A for $ 17.98 on Amazon (usually $ 25.99).

at Apple (usually $ 309.99). Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker for $ 99.95 on Amazon (usually $ 129.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 129.99). Razer DeathAdder Elite wired gaming mouse for $ 29.99 on Amazon (usually $ 44.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 44.99). Cooler Master MH-752 wired 7.1 gaming headset for $ 69.99 on Amazon (usually $ 89.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 89.99). Sony PlayStation Plus 12 months membership for $ 44.99 at Walmart and Amazon (typically $ 59.99).

at Walmart and Amazon (typically $ 59.99). Titanfall 2 (PC, digital code) for $ 4.99 on Amazon (usually $ 19.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 19.99). Tile sticker bluetooth tracker – 2 pack for $ 29.99 on Amazon (usually $ 39.99).

Lenovo ThinkPad E490s Laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 14-inch 1080p, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for $ 674.50 at Lenovo (usually $ 850).

at Lenovo (usually $ 850). HP Specter x360 13T Laptop – Intel Core i5-8265U, 13.3-inch 1080p, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for $ 729.99 at HP (typically $ 899.99).

at HP (typically $ 899.99). HP Pavilion 15Z laptop – AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 15.6-inch 768p touchscreen, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD for $ 549.99 at HP (typically $ 1,299.99).

at HP (typically $ 1,299.99). Dell G3 15 gaming laptop (latest model) – Intel Core i5-9300H, 15.6-inch 1080p, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q for $ 939.99 at Dell (typically $ 1,218.99).

at Dell (typically $ 1,218.99). Dell XPS 13 laptop (old model) – Intel Core i7-8565U, 13.3-inch 2160p touchscreen, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD for $ 1,299.99 at Dell (typically $ 1,818.99).

at Dell (typically $ 1,818.99). Acer Spin 5 laptop – Intel Core i7-8550U, 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB hard drive, GeForce GTX 1050 for $ 699.99 at Acer (usually $ 999.99).

at Acer (usually $ 999.99). 27-inch gaming monitor Dell S2716DGR – 2560 x 1440, 144 Hz, TN, G-Sync for $ 299.99 on Google Shopping (usually $ 599.99).

on Google Shopping (usually $ 599.99). 27-inch monitor Dell UltraSharp U2717D – 2560 x 1440, 60 Hz, IPS for $ 269.99 at Dell (typically $ 299.99).

at Dell (typically $ 299.99). Samsung 860 EVO (1 TB) M.2 SATA internal SSD for $ 119 on Amazon (usually $ 167.99).

10.2 inch Apple iPad (128 GB) for $ 359.99 Best Buy (typically $ 429).

Best Buy (typically $ 429). Beats Powerbeats Pro real wireless earbuds for $ 199.95 on Amazon (usually $ 249.95).

on Amazon (usually $ 249.95). Beats Studio 3 wireless noise canceling headphones for $ 199.99 Best Buy (typically $ 279.99).

Best Buy (typically $ 279.99). 55-inch Vizio M556-G4 4K HDR Smart TV for $ 378 at Walmart (usually $ 498).

at Walmart (usually $ 498). Bose SoundLink Color II portable bluetooth speaker for $ 99 at Walmart and Amazon (usually $ 129).

on Amazon (usually $ 129.99). Oculus Go Virtual Reality Headset for $ 149 on Amazon (usually $ 199).

on Amazon (usually $ 199). DJI Osmo Pocket handheld gimbal with camera – 4K / 60fps, 12MP, f / 2.0 for $ 308 on Amazon (usually $ 349.99).

on Amazon (usually $ 349.99). JBL Link View Smart Display / Speakers – Google Assistant for $ 99.99 Best Buy (typically $ 299.99).

Best Buy (typically $ 299.99). Eufy RoboVac 30 robot vacuum cleaner for $ 152.99 on Amazon (usually $ 269.99).

RAVPower RP-PC058 Qi wireless charger + Quick Charge 3.0 adapter – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone for $ 18.99 at Amazon ( Clip $ 8 coupon – usually $ 26.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 26.99). Anker PowerWave Pad Qi wireless charger – 10W Galaxy / 7.5W iPhone, no power adapter for $ 8.49 at Amazon (use code: AKA25313 – usually $ 11.99).

at Amazon (use code: – usually $ 11.99). Anker PowerWave Stand Qi charging station – 10W Galaxy / 5W iPhone, no power supply for $ 11.99 at Amazon (use code: AKA25241 – usually $ 16.99).

at Amazon (use code: – usually $ 16.99). Anker PowerPort Speed ​​2 charger – Quick Charge 3.0 adapter – 39W, 2x USB-A for $ 17.98 on Amazon (usually $ 25.99).

at Amazon (use code: – usually $ 16.99). Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable – 2-pack, 6ft, MFi-certified for $ 19.99 at Amazon (use code: AKPL2PK2 – usually $ 31.99).

at Amazon (use code: – usually $ 31.99). Aukey 20000 mAh Power Bank – AiPower, 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C, 1x flash for $ 27.19 at Amazon ( Clip 20% voucher – usually $ 33.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 33.99). Aukey CB-C64 USB-C Hub – 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 for $ 10.99 at Amazon ( Clip $ 2 coupon – usually $ 14.99).

at Amazon ( – usually $ 14.99). Logitech Crayon Stylus for iPad for $ 50.99 on Amazon (usually $ 59.99).