New Year singer Ash Costello commits to Disneyland proposal

New Years Day singer Ash Costello made a post on Instagram explaining the ups and downs of 2019 for her personally and professionally while confirming that she is now engaged.

Costello and Jered Boeving took the step together at Disneyland while explaining the lack of details before the announcement in the post.

You can see his message below.

See this post on Instagram

Well ….. 2019 was wild. I had never known such heights in my career and business, but at the same time… my personal life was falling apart completely. But one way or another, I'm lucky to have caught up with time and to turn everything upside down. I brought back the new year with my friends with whom I had lost and with whom I had returned and the man who had turned my 2019 from a nightmare into a dream. Over 3 years ago, Jered's hand made me a red and black coffin. I thought it was a little strange to want to give me something so beautiful. I remember opening the package and being blown away by the thought and care he put in its packaging, red and black tissue paper? Beautifully wrapped? But we both had started seeing other people. We have stayed in touch over the years, but we had recently gone through what looks like an almost identical situation. Fast forward this year when he shows up at one of my shows. He didn't send me a message, he didn't tell me he was there, I just noticed. We talked for hours that night, and we both agreed, after saying goodbye, we knew it was the beginning of forever. So last night, at my favorite place on earth, Disneyland, on the steps of my favorite walk, the haunted manor, Jered asked me to marry him with a black diamond in the shape of a coffin. And it was as if my world was restored, FINALLY. ⚰️⚰️⚰️ EVERYTHING is different when you radiate, when you are happy, when you are supported and treated the way you should be treated. When you can be 100% yourself. My group, my friendships, my family, my business thrive again because I am not only happy, but free to be myself completely. He was so kind and caring, loving and generous, everything I wished I could find and just not yet. Our close friends and family have seen this happen and are not surprised, but we haven't shared much of our story on social media, so I know for the most part it may seem sudden, but when you know, you know. So thank you for coming for the 2019 ride, I know it was crazy, I appreciate your support and your love and wish you happiness in 2020! Never give up or settle for less in any aspect of your life! Ps. I am blonde. New year, new hair, who says?

A message shared by Ash Costello (@ashcostello) on January 1, 2020 at 12:57 p.m. PST

What do you think of Ash Costello's engagement announcement? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

