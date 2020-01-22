(Dan Cepeda, Oil City Act)

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) – The new owner of two Wyoming coal mines conflicts with the owner of two giant industrial shovels, which could affect the mines’ ability to continue operating.

Eagle Specialty Materials used the Komatsu blades without permission and compensation.

The company said to the judge that any remaining assets that prevent Komatsu from recovering his property should be lifted.

Eagle Specialty Materials acquired the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines as part of a bankruptcy sale in 2019.

Eagle Specialty Materials claims in court files that the shovels were part of its deal to buy the mines after the bankruptcy of Milton, Blackjewel in West Virginia, Gillette News-Record reports.

The overall contract allowed the Wyoming mines to return to normal production and hundreds of miners to return to work after more than three months without work.

The shovels are gigantic pieces of equipment, with a ladder leading to the cab, and big enough to load dump trucks that are themselves the size of small houses.

Eagle Specialty Materials, a subsidiary of Jasper, FM Coal of Alabama, warned the court.

“If the automatic stop is removed, the two mines in Wyoming will no longer be operational and hundreds of miners and related workers will be immediately unemployed, which will put their financial future in doubt,” said Eagle Specialty Materials at the request of Komatsu.

Eagle Specialty Materials admits that Komatsu, a Japanese company, owes money, “but does not agree with the amount that Komatsu owes,” said Eagle Specialty Materials in court documents.

So far, extensive talks between the two companies have been unsuccessful, according to Eagle Specialty Materials.

