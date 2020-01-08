New Windows 10 Fast Ring test build adds new Task Manager, notification options

Loading...

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft released the first new Windows 10 Fast Ring build for 2020 on January 8. The new Windows 10 test build, No. 19541, includes a few small new Task Manager and notification options, along with a number of fixes and updates.

A reminder: Microsoft has changed the way in which test versions of Windows 10 are rolled out to Insiders. The Fast Ring build is no longer associated with a specific Windows 10 feature update; instead, it is for those who want to test new features that – at some point – may end up in a new feature update of Windows 10 (but who may never come on the market).

In Build 19541, Microsoft adds an icon to let users know when an app uses their location. This icon appears in the system tray. Microsoft has also added a new option on the Details tab in Task Manager that allows users to see the architecture of each process.

In today’s blog post about the new Fast Ring build, Microsoft is also letting users know that Bing Instant Answers and timers are now back online for those using the Cortana app. Microsoft is still working to get jokes and other types of conversations back in the app.

Microsoft is expected to release the next feature update for Windows 10 later this spring, known as the 2004 / April 2020 update. It is expected that later this fall, around October / November 2020, a cumulative update of the style of the update style for Windows 10 will be rolled out.